Thanks to incredible support from colleagues and customers across the UK and Northern Ireland, the M&S and YoungMinds partnership has already raised over £2million to support young people’s mental health.

The partnership was launched last year and aims to raise £5million over the next three years. This will enable YoungMinds to double its reach to support seven million young people and the adults in their lives through easy to access online resources and its dedicated Parent’s Helpline.

With five pupils in every classroom saying that they are having difficulty coping, M&S and YoungMinds are calling on everyone to stand together in a coalition of the hopeful in support of young people’s mental health this October.

Now M&S and YoungMinds are going even bigger with ambitious plans for Hello Yellow, which marks World Mental Health Day on 10 October. Every year for Hello Yellow, YoungMinds calls on teachers, pupils, parents and colleagues to wear yellow on the day, to show young people that they are not alone with their mental health. This year, with M&S’ support, the charity is aiming to expand the campaign's reach across the UK and Northern Ireland, encouraging more schools to participate and ensuring that even more children can get involved.

Tracy Woods, Customer Assistant at M&S Belfast shows her support for YoungMinds on World Mental Health Day. (Pic: Freelance)

Northern Ireland schools that sign up will receive free resources to support young people’s mental health, including a video in partnership with The Doodle Boy encouraging young people to doodle what makes them happy.

A new initiative, spearheaded by M&S x YoungMinds ambassador and mum, Rochelle Hulmes, is rewarding schools signing up for Hello Yellow with free ‘Buddy Benches’.

One hundred benches are up for grabs, to provide kids with an easy way to signal a need for friendship and support. Each buddy bench is made from 95kg of recycled plastic, collected in M&S stores across the country. Schools can sign up for Hello Yellow at https://www.youngminds.org.uk/support-us/fundraising/helloyellow/#SignupforHelloYellow2024

To celebrate, M&S is also launching a brand new ‘Hello Yellow’ kidswear collection in collaboration with YoungMinds and The Doodle Boy. This special collection, which includes yellow hoodies, t-shirts, socks, beanie hats, wristbands and stress balls, encourages customers to ‘wear it loud, wear it proud’. All profits from the collection will be donated to YoungMinds. Till donations at M&S stores across Northern Ireland and online, as well as in-store and digital marketing to customers went live on 26 September running for two weeks to raise even more funds to support young people’s mental health.

Ryan Lemon, M&S Northern Ireland Head of Region, said: “A year ago, we announced our three-year partnership with YoungMinds and it’s been an incredible year! We’re so proud that we’ve already raised over £2m of our £5m goal, absolutely smashing our first year target! This year for Hello Yellow we’re focused on raising awareness across Northern Ireland and get more schools signed up than ever before. We’re encouraging as many of our colleagues, friends, family, schools and customers here to wear yellow on 10th October to join our coalition of the hopeful, because together, we’ve got this.”

Laura Bunt, Chief Executive of YoungMinds, said: “More young people than ever are struggling with their mental health. Schools and teachers can play a crucial role in supporting young people and we know many are calling for more resources to be able to better help their pupils. Every school taking part in Hello Yellow will help show young people they’re not alone with their mental health. Our M&S x YoungMinds Buddy Benches offer young people a dedicated place to talk with their friends when they are struggling with their feelings.

“This is the latest step in our partnership with M&S which has so far raised over £2m. Every donation helps our work to support young people’s mental health.”

Tracey Woods, Customer Assistant at M&S Belfast, commented: “Sadly, I have personally seen the profound impact that poor mental health can have on daily life. Our family experienced the heartbreaking loss of a loved one to suicide, a tragedy that has deeply affected all of us. My daughters and I have found solace in the online resources offered by YoungMinds, which have been invaluable in helping us cope during this challenging time.

“It’s so reassuring to see the support YoungMinds offers to young people and the adults in their lives, and starting the conversation is key to ensuring young people don’t feel alone with their mental health. That’s why I’m proud to be encouraging schools to sign up for Hello Yellow as the M&S x YoungMinds Partnership Ambassador. The Buddy Bench is a wonderful prize for any school, creating a safe place for children to seek support when they need it. Let’s all stand together on 10 October to wear it loud and proud!”