Much-loved John Deere raises £40,500 for very deserving causes

Last Friday night, the family of the late Francis Sloan presented a cheque in the sum of £20,250 to the Southern Area Hospice, and a second cheque for £20,250 to Life and Time.

Mr Sloan, from Warrenpoint, was a treasurer of Rostrevor and District Vintage Club and had asked his family, along with the club, to organise the raffle.

He also selected the two charities that he wanted to benefit from the raffle.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sloan family bring Francis' John Deere 1020 to present to the winner, l-r Rosemary, Orla, David, Grandson Daithi and Conor. It was Francis’ dying wish to raise money for Life and Time and S.A. Hospice and they each received £20,250.

Mr Sloan came across the ‘wee’ tractor during a trip to Spain and, after getting it transported home, he delighted in taking it along to the vintage shows.

His family met with members of the vintage club at the Kilbroney Bar in Rostrevor last week, where they presented the cheques to Lizzie McCullough, fundraising officer from the Southern Area Hospice, and Connie Connolly (nursing manager) and John McGinn (director) from Life and Time.

Mr Sloan would be very proud of the amount raised and it is testimony to his generosity.

His family and Rostrevor and District Vintage Club would like to thank all those who supported this event in any way.

Winner of the John Deere 1020 Paul McCulla and his family, from Kilkeel. The John Deere 1020 was raffled at the request of Francis Sloan and raised £40,500 for Life and Time and Southern Area Hospice. Chairman, Brendan Murney, and members of Rostrevor and District Vintage Club and Francis' family presented Paul with his prize.

They would also like to wish the winner of the tractor, Mr Paul McCulla from Kilkeel, all the very best with it.

Chairman, Rostrevor and District Vintage Club, Brendan Murney, and Rosemary Sloan present the keys of the John Deere 1020 to winner of the raffle, a delighted Paul McCulla from Kilkeel.