Muckamore WI hold their November meeting

Joan Gray winner of the Rebecca McCourt Cup which was presented to her by president Elizabeth Gray

The guest for their forum was Vera McCullough multi award winning jewellery designer and maker who also specialises in repairs and restoration of antique jewellery.

Vera gave a very interesting talk on growing up in the Czech Republic and learning the craft at the prestigious jewellery school of applied art.

It was interesting to hear about the design and the use of using precious gemstones. Vera was commissioned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to design a brooch for The Duchess of Cambridge and matching cufflinks for HRH The Duke of Cambridge.

Mae Ashcroft, November birthday girl

The ladies were able to purchase, order and have their jewellery cleaned on the evening.

Florence McFarland proposed a Vote of Thanks to Vera for her presentation which was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone.

Results for past competitions were given with the Rebecca McCourt trophy being presented to Joan Gray.

Lynda Brown received the crystal bowl for gaining second place and third place Mary Taylor.

Florence McFarland with Vera McCullough

The Loyalty Cup was won by Treasurer Lesley Allen and