Muckamore WI ladies keep it ‘local’

Gareth gave a very interesting presentation on his education, how he was introduced to cooking, his love of food science, and how he introduces artisan “hidden gem” producers locally grown business with its stores in Northern Ireland.

Gareth studied food science at Queens University and then began his career in the Milk Marketing Board before travelling around the world in other positions. Eventually he wished to return home and was fortunate to continue his career with the Henderson Group. He informed members about routing shoppers’ habits, their mission and how they like to buy local produce. It was fortunate for the Henderson Group that because they purchase local fresh food there was no problem in supplying their stores as during Covid. Gareth very kindly presented samples of local produce to the members.