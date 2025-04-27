Muir launches Northern Ireland’s first Blue Carbon Action Plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has said Northern Ireland must take “immediate action” to protect its blue carbon habitats.

The minister was speaking as he launched Northern Ireland’s first Blue Carbon Action Plan at Mount Stewart in Co Down.

Northern Ireland’s first Blue Carbon Action Plan, which contains 22 action points, will provide the foundation for the protection of our blue carbon habitats. It will also provide for nature-based solutions to mitigate climate change through the absorption of carbon dioxide in the Northern Ireland inshore area.

Launching the Blue Carbon Action Plan, the Minister said: “We need to take immediate action to tackle the double crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss. We must protect our blue carbon habitats to maximise their ability to capture greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate the effects of climate change and enhance biodiversity.

Pictured with Minister Muir at Mount Stewart in Co Down as he launched Northern Ireland’s first Blue Carbon Action Plan are (L-R) Robert Walsh, Northern Ireland Marine Task Force, Erin McKeown, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Nick Baker-Horne, Ulster Wildlife, Cllr Allison Bennington, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, Tim Mackie, DAERA, Jade Berman, National Trust and Matt Service, The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute. (Pic: DAERA)

“Blue carbon habitats like saltmarsh, sea grass, kelp and mussel beds capture and store carbon as well as supporting a unique and diverse range of plant and animals. Habitats like saltmarsh provide ecosystem benefits, such as mitigating against coastal flooding and kelp forest can mitigate the impacts of storms on our coastline.

“Here on the shores of Strangford Lough, we are never too far from a diverse range of blue carbon habitats – with saltmarsh and sea grass in the northern section, kelp forests in the deeper waters at the Narrows and native shellfish beds throughout the Lough.”

The minister continued: “My department developed this plan through working closely with a wide range of stakeholders and I am extremely grateful to our partners for the time they invested in this process.

“As we now move into the exciting implementation phase, it is even more important that these partnerships with the department continue working in the co-delivery of the Blue Carbon Action Plan to ensure that our environment is managed in a way that tackles both the climate change and biodiversity crises.”

The Blue Carbon Action Plan can be located on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/northern-ireland-blue-carbon-action-plan-2025-2030