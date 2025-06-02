Muir seeks views on selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir has launched a consultation on proposals to implement measures on selling and supplying puppies and kittens, in Northern Ireland.

The proposals include a version of Lucy’s Law, which bans the third-party sale of puppies and kittens. This means that anyone selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland, must have bred them themselves.

Proposals also include the introduction of registration requirements which will improve traceability and transparency, enabling the public to more easily identify the source and origin of their puppy or kitten.

Announcing the consultation, Minister Muir said: “I am pleased to launch a public consultation on proposed measures for selling and supplying puppies and kittens in Northern Ireland. Animal welfare is one of my top priorities and these proposals will give puppies and kittens which are sold in Northern Ireland, additional animal welfare protections.

“While licensed dog breeding establishments and many responsible dog and cat owners adhere to ethical practices when selling puppies and kittens, there are instances where less-responsible individuals breed these animals in poor welfare conditions. These young animals can develop health issues and behavioural problems which may persist throughout their lives. The new owners of these young animals may be unaware of the true origins of their new pet, or that their new pet did not get the best start in life.”

The Minister concluded: “This consultation is just one step in my Animal Welfare Pathway which I announced last month to strengthen animal welfare in Northern Ireland. I want to ensure that all animals receive the care and protection they deserve, and I would encourage everyone to submit their views through this consultation.”

The consultation closes at 11:59pm on 25 August 2025.

The document along with details on how to respond are available on the DAERA website at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/public-consultation-proposed-new-rules-sale-and-supply-puppies-and-kittens-northern-ireland