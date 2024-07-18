Muir welcomes executive approval for Lough Neagh report and 37-point action plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has described approval by the NI Executive of the 37-point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan as the “first step on a journey towards the long term rehabilitation of water quality in the lough”.

“I welcome and am grateful to my executive colleagues for supporting the plan I presented and recognising Lough Neagh as a priority,” Minister Muir said.

Minister Muir previously announced that he had approved 20 of the actions relevant to his department, whilst he awaited executive approval of the remaining 17 which were either new or cross-cutting.

Speaking following Thursday’s executive meeting, Minister Muir said: “The publication of the full Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan will be a significant step towards improving water quality, reducing blue green algae and ensuring we can rehabilitate the Lough to a healthy status, enjoyed by generations to come.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

“The Action Plan is not a wish list – it is a detailed, science-led, proportionate and ambitious set of actions that will make a tangible difference to our waterways. I must be clear however, that there are no quick fixes, it will take many years, if not decades to see substantial recovery, such is the depth and complexity of the problem.”

Minister Muir continued: “The Lough Neagh Report also complements and supports the actions and targets in the Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP) and I will continue to work with Executive colleagues to obtain approval for the EIP.

“Successful delivery of the actions in this plan will require significant investment to ensure the long-term improvement in water quality across Northern Ireland. While our ambition and determination remain high the pace of progress will depend to some extent on the funding available.

“Working in partnership within government and across stakeholders will be a fundamentally important element in achieving the outcomes that we all wish to attain for this and future generations,” the DAERA Minister concluded.