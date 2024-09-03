Richard Lusty, relationship director, corporate banking at Ulster Bank, brothers Peter and Ben Ringland of the Ringland Group, and Andy Tew, associate director, corporate banking at Ulster Bank.

AS Belfast’s newest hospitality hotspot, Amelia Hall, prepares to open, owners Ringland Group and Ulster Bank have announced a new multi-million pound banking partnership to support future growth and boost the city’s night-time economy.

The £4.75 million refinancing of the Ringland Group includes a £1.75 million facility to support the development of Amelia Hall, one of the most significant regeneration projects in Belfast’s Linen Quarter in recent years.

The 480-capacity bar, which is set to open on Saturday (September 7), is the latest investment by brothers Ben and Peter Ringland, who operate popular hotels The Flint and The 1852 as well as bars Town Square and Southside Social in the city’s Queen’s Quarter.

The funding package from Ulster Bank will also support the continued expansion of The Flint on Howard Street.

Richard Lusty, relationship director, corporate banking at Ulster Bank, said: “The opening of The Flint on Howard Street in 2018 was an important moment for Belfast city centre and we’re pleased to see the regeneration of the historic Linen Quarter continuing today.

"We are pleased to be supporting the Ringland Group to deliver this ambitious project which is set to become a cornerstone of the high street and positively contribute towards the local tourism and hospitality sector, both in terms of job creation and encouraging footfall into the city centre.”

Commenting on the new banking partnership, Andy Tew, associate director, corporate banking at Ulster Bank, added: “Our new partnership will help build upon the solid foundation the Ringland Group has created with its incredibly strong brand portfolio and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Peter and Ben over the coming years.”

Peter Ringland added: “The Ringland Group are excited to open the doors of our new bar, pizzeria and beer garden at Amelia Hall on Saturday, 7th September. Ulster Bank has been instrumental in helping us realise our vision for Amelia Hall and we are most grateful for their support throughout the build.

“We are excited to partner with Ulster Bank as we expand the group and continue to make a sizable contribution to the Northern Ireland hospitality industry.”