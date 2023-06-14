Mushroom industry in NI will 'disappear' if UK Government fails to act

The SOL lists occupations where there is a shortage of suitable skilled labour in the UK, and where it is sensible to fill those shortages with migrant workers through a skilled work visa.

The occupations on the list are given some dispensations within the immigration rules, designed to make it easier for employers to access migrant labour to fill vacancies in those areas of identified shortage.

The Northern Ireland Mushroom Growers Association was established in 2022 by businesses within the sector.

There are 723 people employed full time across the mushroom industry in Northern Ireland with NIMGA representing eight mushroom farms, which are all based in the border region.

The industry is worth an approximate £64.5million to the local economy, and provides 10 per cent of all mushrooms sold across the UK.

It is responsible for 40 per cent of horticultural output in Northern Ireland.

The number of mushroom farms has reduced from 296 in 1991, to just 10 in 2023, with more at risk of closure and others considering moving their businesses to the Republic.

Chair of NIMGA, Frank Donnelly, commented: “Mushroom farms have repeatedly sought to recruit local workers but, despite our best efforts, this is not producing the numbers required to meet the demand.

“We are currently sitting with a vacancy rate of 15.8 per cent, which ultimately drives costs up and means we are not able to be as competitive as growers in other regions.”

Mr Donnelly said the challenge of recruiting local workers to the sector is “not unique to Northern Ireland”.

He continued: “The horticultural industry across the world has similar challenges, however, what is unique to this region is that governments in other jurisdictions have stepped in to create more favourable visa conditions to attract workers from other countries. For example, the Irish Government introduced a Rest of the World visa for workers in some industries (including horticulture) to come and work for up to five years.

“This is on top of the access to labour from other EU member states through freedom of movement.

“With 95 per cent of our workers coming from EU member states, and the end of freedom of movement because of Brexit, farms in Northern Ireland have been left in a desperate situation which is not of their making.

“Our farms are resilient, but the cumulative impact of the lack of access to labour, rising business costs as well lack of competitive playing field with our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland means that farmers are increasingly faced with the prospect of closure or moving operations to the south,” Mr Donnelly warned.

