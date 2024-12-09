Music icon Billy Ocean adds another date to Derry Jazz festival

Billy Idol has signed up to additional shows at the Millennium Forum.

DUE to phenomenal demand, it’s been confirmed that music icon Billy Ocean has agreed to play a second show at the Millennium Forum as part of the 2025 City of Derry Jazz Festival.

The performer, best known for his hit singles Suddenly, Get Outta My Dreams, Love Really Hurts Without You, Red Light Spells Danger and Caribbean Queen, will headline the popular festival over the May Bank Holiday weekend in 2025.

Joe Gallagher Entertainments confirmed that a second date has been added to the bill with him now performing on Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May 4.

Tickets for the extra gig Sunday night went on sale on Monday (December 9), priced at £49.50 including development fee from the Millennium Forum Box Office or online.

The talented singer and performer recently celebrated the re-issue of his album Suddenly for its 40th anniversary and is embarking on a UK wide tour, with several gigs selling out.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr said it was a fantastic boost to the festival to have someone of the calibre and talent as Billy Ocean and encouraged the public to snap up tickets.

“This is a perfect Christmas gift and a great gig to look forward to in 2025. Billy Ocean is a very talented singer and a great edition to the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band line-up for 2025.

“It promises to be a great night of musical entertainment with so many popular tunes for everyone to enjoy. The council are currently working to finalise the programme for the Jazz Festival with more exciting artists and announcements expected early in 2025 so keep an eye out.”

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive with the Millennium Forum, said: “This is a fantastic coup for the Forum and for the city to secure such a world class artist. We have been working alongside Joe Gallagher for the past few months to bring this Grammy award-winner to our stage as the headline act for the Derry Jazz Festival and we are delighted that Billy has confirmed.

“Over the years we have hosted some of the best global acts to headline this fabulous music festival, including Van Morrison, Jamie Cullum, Curtis Stigers and Jools Holland, to name a few, and we can’t wait to welcome Billy next year as we head towards our 25th birthday celebrations.

“Since going on sale last week, tickets for his initial show have been in phenomenal demand, so we are now delighted to announce a second date. I would encourage anyone to get their tickets soon as we are expecting both shows to sell out.”

To book tickets visit https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk

For more information on the 2025 City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival visit https://cityofderryjazzfestival.com