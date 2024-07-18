National Balmoral set to showcase the finest equestrian talent
The National Balmoral Championships have long been a showcase for the finest equestrian talent from across the UK and Ireland.
This four-day event attracts riders of all levels, from aspiring amateurs to seasoned professionals, making it a must-see spectacle for equestrian enthusiasts.
Each year, the National Balmoral Championships build on their legacy of success.
The 2023 event saw record-breaking attendance and participation and now 2024 promises to be bigger and better.
“We are delighted to return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in 2024,” said Patrick Ward, Event Director, National Balmoral Championships.
“Our team is committed to ensuring that the 2024 Championships will be our best yet, providing an exceptional experience for everyone involved.
“We look forward to another fantastic event that celebrates the skill, dedication, and passion of the equestrian community.”
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the 2024 National Balmoral Championships.
Whether you’re a competitor, a dedicated equestrian fan, or simply looking for a thrilling day out, this event promises something for everyone.
Mark your calendars and join them for four days of exceptional equestrian sport and community celebration.
For more information, visit the website www.ulstershowjumping.ie