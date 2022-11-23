National Sheep Association pressure ensures no cliff edge for EU sheepmeat exports

Until recently, Defra had proposed that as of next month every farm exporting meat products to the EU would have to have a vet conducted attestation of health status accompanying all animals to slaughter.NSA has recently fought, along with others, to ensure these changes did not come into force in the alarmingly short time scale that Defra had suggested leaving only a month for adjustments.NSA Chief Executive, Phil Stocker, commented: “It is a relief that Defra has realised the unachievable reality of their judgement, and although NSA has managed to buy time this is an issue that will have to be revisited in the near future.

"The change, from a farmer declaration to a veterinary attestation, was proposed to be introduced in order to be fully compliant with the EU Animal Health Regulations. However, farmers, the supply chain, and veterinary surgeons were not in a place to be able to deliver this with such short notice.”Following pressure from industry bodies, Defra has now reviewed the date and pushed it back until December 2023, by which time certification will need to take place based on either membership of a qualifying farm assurance scheme or via a valid veterinary declaration.

A vet declaration is the best way to provide evidence that exports comply with EU requirements.Mr Stocker continued: “With 72 per cent of all meat exports and 96 per cent of all sheep meat exports going to the EU, this is a vital market that needs to kept open, and accessible.

