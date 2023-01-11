The National Trust is looking for an Assistant Ranger at its Murlough National Nature Reserve near Newcastle in County Down.

If working beside the sea with beautiful views of the Mournes sounds like the ideal role for you, read on!

Advertisement

The Assistant Ranger will be someone who has an endless passion for the work of the National Trust at Murlough.

“You'll be part of a growing team, responsible for the protection and care of habitats, wildlife, property and machinery,” they say.

“Whether you’re maintaining our green spaces and assisting with guided visitor walks, or delivering a wide range of engaging visitor experiences, no two days will ever be the same.”

Advertisement

Rangers have been a part of the National Trust since the beginning.

As part of the wider Ranger team, you will need to think about the impact on the environment, and find better ways to do things.

Advertisement

An exciting career opportunity has been advertised in Northern Ireland, perfect for anyone who loves to be in the great outdoors, working with nature. Image: Facebook/Murlough National Nature Reserve and The Mournes - National Trust

The Ranger team at Murlough National Nature Reserve play a vital role in looking after this “extraordinarily beautiful” dune landscape.

Advertisement

It is a fragile 6,000-year-old sand dune system owned by the National Trust and managed as Ireland’s first Nature Reserve since 1967.

“You’ll play a part in balancing the impact of visitors against our conservation objectives at this Special Area of Conservation and Area of Special Scientific Interest,” the National Trust state.

Advertisement

Applications for this role, which is a fixed-term full-time position, will close on 22 January.

You can find out more and apply here.