National Trust marks two decades looking after Divis and The Black Mountain

This month, the National Trust proudly celebrates two decades looking after Divis and the Black Mountain.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration marks 20 years since this remarkable landscape was transformed from a restricted military zone into a thriving conservation area with public access.

Acquired in 2004 thanks to support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Northern Ireland Environment and Heritage Service, the 2,600-acre landscape now attracts thousands of visitors annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Sommerville, National Trust ranger reflects on his experience during the last 20 years working on the mountain.

This month, the National Trust proudly celebrates two decades looking after Divis and the Black Mountain.

He said: “Our efforts at Divis and the Black Mountain are driven by a commitment to conservation and a desire to create meaningful connections between people and this remarkable landscape. Over these two decades, I’ve had the privilege of watching Divis and the Black Mountain evolve into a place where history, heritage, and natural beauty come together.

“Ensuring community access has always been central to our mission, inviting people across Northern Ireland to explore, learn about, and cherish this unique environment.”

Previously inaccessible for decades, Divis and the Black Mountain has become a haven for biodiversity, recreation, and community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2011, new walking trails have allowed visitors to explore its natural beauty while protecting sensitive habitats.

Sustainable practices by the National Trust have also helped preserve the mountain’s unique bogland and wildlife.

Edward Paul Clarke, who is a local resident, said: “In 1990, I returned home from London during the height of the Troubles and started visiting Divis and the Black Mountain to keep fit. I quickly fell in love with the landscape and have been coming here ever since.

“Watching it transform from a restricted military zone to a National Trust site visited by people who could not access the area before and had to view it from a distance could not access the area before and had to view it from a distance has been incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has opened a beautiful space for thousands of people from all backgrounds to come together, enjoy nature, and stay active.

“I especially love the events on the mountain, and my family and I have made so many wonderful memories here over the years.”

Dr Lizzy Pinkerton, Belfast Hills Partnership manager added: “The Belfast Hills Partnership has been delighted to work with the National Trust ensuring that the Divis and Black Mountain site became the valued Community asset that you see today.

“The National Trust has sat on the Board of the Belfast Hills Partnership since its inception 20 years ago, with staff in the two organisations working hand in hand on a wide range of work such as path installations, bespoke Belfast Hills signage, joint volunteering tasks, archaeology digs, public events, site surveys etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Belfast Hills Partnership staff also sit on National Trust advisory boards and have fed into development plans and supporting funding applications.

“We are excited to continue working with the National Trust and seeing where the next 20 years take us.”

The transformation of Divis and the Black Mountain has been made possible through significant support and multiple land acquisitions over the years.

The first major step occurred in 2004, with funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA). This was followed by the acquisition of Black Mountain land in 2006/07, supported by NIEA and Ulster Garden Villages, one of Northern Ireland’s largest charitable foundations. Most recently, in 2021/22, the Ballygomartin land was purchased with NIEA contributing a generous £900k grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the Divis: A View to the Future project has received substantial support.

This initiative project, which focuses on conserving the landscape, enhancing visitor experiences, and engaging the community, was awarded £3 million by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in September 2023.

The project has also benefited from £300Kkfrom the Garfield Weston Foundation and a NIEA grant of £360k.

Private individuals also contributed and played an important part to help make this project a reality. Together, these investments will help preserve Divis and the Black Mountain while enhancing visitor experiences and protecting natural habitats.