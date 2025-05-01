National Trust will not provide council with gondola station and centre lease

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The National Trust has confirmed that it will not provide a lease for the council to develop a visitor centre and gondola station on Slieve Donard’s Thomas Quarry.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued today by the National Trust it stated: “As a conservation charity and a key guardian of the Mournes, the National Trust is responsible for parts of the Eastern Mournes Special Area of Conservation including Slieve Donard (Northern Ireland's highest mountain) which includes Thomas’s Quarry – the proposed upper gondola station and visitor centre site.

“We have engaged in goodwill with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council on its proposal to build a gondola which would take visitors almost a third of the way up Donard Mountain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have consistently expressed our serious concerns about the potential environmental impact of this proposed project as far back as eight years ago and encouraged other options to be considered. We have never endorsed the project and have not been a partner in its development.

An artist’s impression of the proposed gondola and visitor centre in the Mourne Mountains

“A key responsibility of the National Trust is to restore nature in the Mournes, whilst balancing safe and sustainable access for people. Since 2021 our dedicated local team has been funded to put in place nature recovery measures following a substantial fire in the Eastern Mournes which reached the quarry site.

“It is important to the National Trust that its review of any development proposal is evidence led. Therefore, we have engaged extensively with the council and a wide range of stakeholders on this matter.

“Following assessment of the information available to us, including completion of environmental survey work set out in our recent Donard Nature Recovery Report and other considerations such as use of public funds and community feedback, the National Trust believes that the proposed gondola project and visitor centre would risk placing additional pressures on already degraded upland habitats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Trust statement continued: “With the known existing recreational and other pressures on the protected areas, as a conservation charity we cannot support a project of this scale that would be inviting substantial visitor numbers into fragile and threatened areas of the Mournes landscape and therefore we will not be considering a lease at Thomas’s Quarry.

Walking on Slieve Donard with Newcastle and Dundrum Bay as a backdrop. Pic Rodney Magowan.

“Our recent report looks at the condition and recovery of National Trust land in the Eastern Mournes and makes clear that these fragile habitats are not in favourable condition. Recovery of both the habitat and the species in the Special Area of Conservation remains at an early stage but we believe that with continued favourable management habitat condition will improve.”

It added: “Over the last two years we have participated in a range of project stakeholder engagement sessions, and we have also been contacted directly by people from across the local community. This engagement has confirmed that local people share our concerns about the impact on the environment, the need for a robust assessment of alternative options for access to the Mournes and well-considered use of public funds.”

The National Trust statement concluded: “We have informed Newry, Mourne & Down District Council and Department for the Economy of our position on this matter and understand that those who have championed the proposed Gondola project as their preferred development option will be disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work with the council and others to consider alternative projects with significantly less risk and environmental impact.

The Mourne Mountains or Mournes a granite mountain range located in County Down in the south-east of Northern Ireland, are among the most famous of the mountains on the island of Ireland. The surrounding area is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is proposed as the first National Park in Northern Ireland. The Mountains of Mourne are partly owned by the National Trust and see a large number of visitors every year. The highest mountain is Slieve Donard at 849 metres (2,786 ft).

“We are firm in our resolve to look after the Mournes for current and future generations and continue working with our partners and the local community to support habitat recovery efforts and the long-term sustainability of this important landscape.”