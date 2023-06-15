National Wildlife Crime Unit challenge coin and certificate presented to Northern Ireland Badger Group members

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Rural and Wildlife Crime lead, Superintendent Johnston McDowell, alongside Richard Gray from Northern Ireland Environmental Agency, who co-chair the Partnership for Action Against Wildlife Crime Northern Ireland (PAWNI), made the presentation to Peter Clarke and Mike Rendle for their dedicated services and commitment to badger crime across Northern Ireland and contributions to the PAW group over many years.

PSNI Rural and Wildlife Crime Lead, Superintendent Johnston McDowell, said: “Combatting badger crime remains an ongoing priority for both the Police Service of Northern Ireland and of the National Wildlife Crime Unit.

“By working together within the PAW group, we recognise the commitment of other partners and the continued support and resources we receive when investigating reports of badger crime.

Jon Lees (Northern Ireland Environment Agency Secretariat), Peter Clarke (NI Badger group), Mike Rendle (NI Badger group) shown on the WebEx screen, Emma Meredith (PSNI Wildlife Officer), Richard Gray (Northern Ireland Environment Agency and PAWNI Co-chair) Supt. Johnston McDowell (PSNI service lead for Rural and Wildlife Crime and PAWNI Co-chair).

“It was a privilege to honour both Peter and Mike from Badgers NI with a certificate and coin alongside my colleague Richard from NIEA, to praise their good work in protecting badgers over many years.

“Badgers and their setts are protected under the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985 as amended, and members of the public must recognise that we take any wildlife crime that is associated with badgers very seriously.

“A recent policing operation titled Op Subrision remains in place, highlighting the importance of reporting rural and wildlife crime to police, and I want to put on record my sincere thanks to those who do make reports to us.