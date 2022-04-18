Native cattle breeds entered for upcoming Dungannon show and sale

Native breeds represented in bull and female entries include Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Beef Shorthorn and Whitebred Shorthorn. Native breeds provide genetics designed to suit local grass based production systems.

Show and sale entries for Aberdeen Angus comprise 15 bulls and six females. For the Herefords there are 15 bulls and six females. Beef Shorthorn entries comprise five bulls and five females. And there are also one Whitebred Shorthorn bull and one female.

The Whitebred Shorthorn is a distinct breed bred primarily as a crossing bull to mate with any breed of female, but principally with the Galloway to produce the Blue Grey, with progeny being well suited to the full range of British climatic conditions, and able to utilise the poorest of grazing land, more info at www.whitebredshorthorn.com

Whitebred Shorthorn bull entered for the Dungannon Farmer’s Market Native Breeds Show and Sale on 19th April.

Catalogues are available at https://www.dfm-ni.co.uk/Catalogues Online bidding is available through LSL Auctions App.

Beef Shorthorn heifer Ballyvaddy Tessa R908, entered for the Dungannon Farmer’s Market Native Breeds Show and Sale on 19th April.