Naturally North Coast and Glens Market crowned UK Best Small Speciality Market 2023

​The popular artisan market was named winner of the category at the Great British Market Awards, hosted by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) at its annual conference.

Best Large Indoor Market was awarded to St George’s Market in Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards recognise the positive and essential contribution that local markets make to the economy and communities.

Richard Phelan and Eoin McConnell, producers from Naturally North Coast and Glens Market, with Shauna McFall. The market has won the UK Best Small Speciality Market 2023 at the Great British Market Awards. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Naturally North Coast and Glens has been honoured twice before at the awards

when it was selected as UK Best Community Market in 2018 and 2020, and is very proud of its latest achievement.

David Preston, chief executive of NABMA, gave a glowing summary of the market.

“This award-winning social enterprise delivers a travelling artisan market throughout the year,” he said.

Shauna McFall from Naturally North Coast and Glens Market. The market has won the UK Best Small Speciality Market 2023 at the Great British Market Awards. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

“It is a community market where the emphasis is on local support, good food and local produce, and handmade merchandise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The markets are a showcase of local food, culture, heritage and traditions with

visionary and exciting management and partnerships. The markets provide the

opportunity to start and grow a business as evidenced by many young people

now trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These successful events support communities and tourism and are footfall drivers for towns and settlements around the Causeway Coast and Glens region of Northern Ireland.”

He continued: “Year on year, this competition demonstrates the value and pride that towns and cities place in their local market and the innovation and diversity

that applies in modern market management.

“Following the return from the pandemic it is clear that many local markets have a renewed trust, interest and a recognition of their importance within the day-to-day life of their communities.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nominations were received from far and wide, and presented a very difficult task for the judging panel.

The judging panel was made up of some of the most experienced market professionals in the industry.

David added: “We would like to pay a huge thank you to the National Market Traders Federation and their chief executive, Joe Harrison, for their support of the 2023 awards and also our sponsors Market Place and Blachere Illumination. Huge congratulations to all the winning markets!”

Shauna McFall, Naturally North Coast and Glens Market manager, attended the conference in Birmingham on 27 January to receive the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shauna said the entire market family should feel proud of this achievement.

“This award is testament to the talent and dedication of our traders, the

commitment from our team and support from our volunteers, community, visitors, and stakeholders,” she stated.

“Traders are carefully selected, and the quality of the local food, art and craft showcased is fantastic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Many of the traders have also had their produce recognized individually with awards for outstanding quality.”

Shauna said the market has proved to be a “fantastic starting point” for many micro businesses.

“It’s encouraging to see so many talented, creative artisans emerging each year,” she added.

“To be able to give them a platform to help them develop their business is always an honour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Not only is the market a fantastic place to shop, it is a community hub that brings people together and creates a sense of community.

“Right now, bringing people together, and strengthening that sense of community is vitally important,” Shauna ended.

Traders with Naturally North Coast and Glens are looking forward to the start

of another busy trading season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This begins with their Easter Monday Market at Ballycastle Seafront on Monday 10 April.

After this, the market will be popping up in a range of locations including Limavady, Ballymoney, Benone, Ballycastle, Cushendun and beyond.