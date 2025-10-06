Nature Friendly Farming Network founder Martin Lines wins prestigious RSPB Medal

Farmer who founded the farmer-led Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) in 2017 and now leads as CEO, is set to be honoured by the charity.

Martin Lines will be honoured with the RSPB’s most prestigious award at the charity’s annual general meeting (AGM) which took place online on 4th October, for his phenomenal contribution to nature-friendly farming and conservation.

A tireless advocate for farmers and nature, Martin has been chosen as the 2025 recipient of the RSPB Medal following his dedication to champion farmers in harmony with nature. Under Martin’s leadership, the NFFN unites farmers across the UK who are producing food and restoring the environment. Thousands of farmers are working to raise awareness, share knowledge and advocate for better policies for food, farming, nature and climate. Using his enthusiasm and extensive agricultural knowledge, Martin has helped deliver nature recovery across our landscape.

Reflecting on receiving the award, Martin Lines said: “This is such a surprise and honour. My journey into nature-friendly farming started over 20 years ago and what a journey it has been.

“Through making nature-positive changes on our own farm, meeting farmers across the country doing incredible things for nature and working with charities such as the RSPB, my passion to support the farming sector has continued to grow.

“Setting up the Nature Friendly Farming Network has been vital for farming in the UK and seeing the real progress we have made, gives me real hope for the future of farming.”

Managing his own farm, Martin’s own journey from conventional arable to nature-friendly farming began with an RSPB volunteer bird survey.

This led to a visit from the RSPB Regional Farm Advisor who got him into a scheme to create habitats around the farm. After missing an insecticide spray, Martin saw how this supported a range of invertebrates and decided to farm without insecticides ever since.

In 2018, Martin became the contractor for RSPB Hope Farm and has helped us to go insecticide-free, halve our use of other pesticides and restore life in our soils.

The NFFN launched at a critical time for agriculture in the UK when post-Brexit farming policy was being redesigned at country level.

By representing a more forward-looking, pro-farmer voice, the NFFN helped shape a new suite of schemes. Under Martin’s leadership, the NFFN have played an important role in the Comprehensive Spending Review and worked closely with RSPB campaigners to secure more than 100,000 signatories for our nature farming budget petition.

On Martin’s key role in nature-friendly farming, RSPB chief executive, Beccy Speight, said: “Martin’s initiative to set up the Nature Friendly Farming Network has been pivotal in securing hope for farmers. It’s through nature-friendly farming that we can address climate change, build resilience in UK farming, and reverse the declines in our wildlife. Martin has played a truly significant role in championing farmers, and it is a huge privilege for the RSPB to work alongside him and the NFFN.”

Despite juggling his time leading the NFFN with managing his own family farm, Martin recognised the value of collaboration.

He said: “Nature-friendly farming is a political act, going beyond what happens on my farm. Working with the RSPB and giving farmers the recognition and voice they deserve is proof that positive changes can be made when we all come together. The Nature Friendly Farming Network is not just for farmers, it’s for the public, policy makers and organisations too – I am very grateful for my role in this and whilst there’s still much more to do, the Network is an important step in our efforts to support farming in the UK.”

Working with the NFFN has hugely benefitted the RSPB’s policy and advocacy work to influence the future of land use policies in all four UK countries. By enabling us to point directly to best practice in the farming sector, we have shown that nature-friendly farming is achievable whilst still profitable for farmers. Martin’s willingness to work with the RSPB to show solidarity across the eNGO and farming sectors gives decision-makers the confidence to act in ways that will support a vibrant future for food, farming and nature.

As a direct result of Martin’s leadership and effective communication skills across the devolved country network he has established, NFFN is now viewed as a credible and important voice. His ever-positive approach and ability to harness people’s energy to shape remarkable results means farmers are being listened to by politicians and decision-makers developing future farm policies. Martin’s role is one that certainly deserves to be celebrated as farmers and the RSPB continue efforts to secure a positive future for farming for generations to come.

Previous RSPB Medal winners include HRH The Prince of Wales (2010), Sir David Attenborough (2000), Bill Oddie (1997), Stanley Johnson (2015) and Caroline Lucas MP (2018). In 2012 there was an unusual winner; the entire community of Tristan da Cunha was awarded the Medal for its efforts when the ship, MS Oliva, ran aground at Nightingale Island, 30km from Tristan da Cunha, spilling 1,500 tonnes of oil into the sea and threatening globally endangered species, including two-thirds of the world’s population of rockhopper penguins.