Nature Friendly Farming Network: Improving business resilience for a better farming future

Awareness of how our food is grown is increasingly linked to our resilience as a sector. Biodiversity loss and climate change are two undeniable threats to the vitality of agriculture, and it’s becoming clear that farming in partnership with the environment is key to long-term farm efficiency and profitability.

Increasingly, evidence shows that agriculture can be improved by moving away from input dependency and embracing nature-based systems, which bring animal health, carbon and biodiversity benefits.

Protecting the soil through reduced tillage and cover cropping, agroforestry, increasing natural soil fertility, nitrogen-fixing legumes, rotations, better crop residue management, and livestock integration with cropping systems can all play a role. Together these kinds of measures have multiple resilience benefits:

As the agriculture transition continues, the role of the farmer is changing.

Reduced fertiliser use

By adopting nature-friendly agricultural practices, soil health can be revived. Instead of being an inert medium to receive artificial nutrients, soil provides natural fertility for crop growth. Recent data from over 30 long-term experiments comprising 25,000 yield records found that overall, using various regenerative practices – including incorporating organic matter – could substitute for synthetic N fertiliser without compromising yields.

Resilience to extreme weather events

Farming for soil health can increase the capacity of soil to absorb and store water, improve agriculture’s ability to resist drought, and reduce runoff and waterlogging during heavy rainfall. Research suggests that an average UK farm of 86ha could store an additional 67 megalitres of water if managed regeneratively. Planting trees around fields can shield crops and animals, minimising soil erosion and reducing lambing losses by up to 30%.

Reduced nutrient loss

Poor soil structure, bare soils and a lack of natural habitats around fields can lead to high levels of nutrient runoff and leaching. Lost nutrients represent a financial cost to farmers and a serious environmental hazard. Planting cover crops can reduce the amount of nitrogen leaving a field by 50% and reduce phosphorus load in waterways by up to 90%. Meanwhile, planting trees between field edges and rivers can reduce nutrient losses by 20-80%.

Reduced on-farm bills

Taken together, regenerative practices represent a potentially significant reduction in input costs for farmers. The Groundswell Benchmarking Group, a group of 15 farmers practising regenerative agriculture, found that variable costs were 24% lower, whilst labour and machinery costs were 30% lower. Another case study of a 1,400-ha estate reported a £40,000 saving on diesel and a 40% reduction in fixed costs, from £562/ha to £330/ha in just one year.

Improved animal health

Anthelmintic plants such as chicory, sainfoin and birdsfoot trefoil have been shown to improve nutrition, control parasitic worms and enhance natural immunity in ruminants which is an effective tool to combat the increasing issue of drug resistance in farm animals.

Financial viability

Nature-friendly farming achieves greater profitability and financial resilience for farmers, primarily through reducing costs. Recent research in the UK on regenerative farming techniques over a five-year farm rotation on different soil types found yields between 3-9% lower but net profit up by 5-18%, alongside increased earthworm count and bird sightings, and decreased soil GHG emissions and carbon footprint.

