Nature Friendly Farming Network pays a visit to the Antrim Hills
and live on Freeview channel 276
The open day was held on David McBride’s holding in Co Antrim, close to CAFRE’S Glenwherry Hill Farm and was attended by representatives from The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and the Nature Friendly Farming Network.David, a beef and sheep farmer, works in partnership with RSPB NI to not only support wildlife and endangered birds such as Curlew and Lapwing, but also to restore peatland on his land.The event showcased his approach to ensure that the bog on his land functions as it should: storing carbon, preventing flooding, and supporting a range of wildlife.
It discussed actions that other farmers can take including regrading banks, creating catchment ponds, forming gullies and maintaining healthy swards, as well as fundamental environmental farming scheme support.Research commissioned by RSPB NI found that maximising nature restoration on David’s farm could deliver £94,800 worth of ecosystem services, and improve biodiversity by 68%, demonstrating the economic value of investing in nature on farms, delivering benefits for farm families and providing a safer climate, cleaner air, water and soil.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dr Jonathan Bell, RSPB NI’s head of land and sea policy, commented: “The Glenwherry Hills really are an oasis of birdlife and an amazing place to show decision makers what is possible with the right support. David’s approach has proved that investing in high nature value farming in upland areas like the Antrim Hills and on-farm nature-based solutions can maintain and improve financial viability whilst also helping save nature and deliver public goods like carbon storage, clean water and air.”
RSPB NI is calling for a new Agriculture Act for Northern Ireland that prioritises public money for public goods, including for Upland farmers, a Nature Restoration Bill which would establish targets in law for nature’s restoration, and to expediate the rollout and funding for the ‘Farming with Nature’ scheme.RSPB NI has been working with farmers like David in Glenwherry for over 50 years and through this research, the Environmental Farming Scheme Group, Curlew LIFE, and other support schemes, the charity continues supports a network of passionate nature friendly farmers, providing them with effective and targeted advice to help deliver for nature, climate and people. To learn more about RSPB NI’s research into valuing nature, follow this link or visit RSPB NI at the Balmoral Show 15th -18th May.