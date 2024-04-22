Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The open day was held on David McBride’s holding in Co Antrim, close to CAFRE’S Glenwherry Hill Farm and was attended by representatives from The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and the Nature Friendly Farming Network.David, a beef and sheep farmer, works in partnership with RSPB NI to not only support wildlife and endangered birds such as Curlew and Lapwing, but also to restore peatland on his land.The event showcased his approach to ensure that the bog on his land functions as it should: storing carbon, preventing flooding, and supporting a range of wildlife.

It discussed actions that other farmers can take including regrading banks, creating catchment ponds, forming gullies and maintaining healthy swards, as well as fundamental environmental farming scheme support.Research commissioned by RSPB NI found that maximising nature restoration on David’s farm could deliver £94,800 worth of ecosystem services, and improve biodiversity by 68%, demonstrating the economic value of investing in nature on farms, delivering benefits for farm families and providing a safer climate, cleaner air, water and soil.

Dr Jonathan Bell, RSPB NI’s head of land and sea policy, commented: “The Glenwherry Hills really are an oasis of birdlife and an amazing place to show decision makers what is possible with the right support. David’s approach has proved that investing in high nature value farming in upland areas like the Antrim Hills and on-farm nature-based solutions can maintain and improve financial viability whilst also helping save nature and deliver public goods like carbon storage, clean water and air.”

In the run up to World Curlew Day (21st April), RSPB NI hosted an Open Day shining a spotlight on nature friendly farming in upland areas. Picture: RSPB