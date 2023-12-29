New 2024 Age Friendly Calendar launched

A CALENDAR aimed at supporting older citizens is to be distributed locally as a joint initiative to reach people living within the Western Health and Social Care Trust area.

Three councils, Derry City and Strabane, Fermanagh and Omagh, and Causeway Coast and Glens, joined with South West Age Partnership, along with the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency, to produce the 2024 Age Friendly Calendar.Funded by the Public Health Agency, the calendar addresses emotional health and wellbeing to encourage people to age well by encouraging people to use the Take 5 Steps to improve their health and wellbeing.

It promotes the importance of connecting with others, being active, staying aware, learning, and giving, as ways to stay engaged and enjoy new challenges.

The calendar will be distributed to older people across the Western Trust area and showcases some beautiful photographs and artwork created by older people as part of a recent competition titled 'My Happy Place'.

Mayor Patricia Logue makes a presentation to Linda Ming, third place in the Age Friendly "Your Happy Place" competition. Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Participants were asked to capture or create places that are special to them.

Derry City and Strabane District Council MayorPatricia Logue said thecalendar was the perfectplatform to showcase local talent.

"The Age Friendly Calendar offers a great opportunity for older residents to show off their creativity and for us all to celebrate the vital role played by our older citizens," she said.

"The theme of 'Your Happy Place' allowed people to explore and share happy memories and places in our council area which have meaning and special connections for people."

Sonia Montgomery, Suicide Prevention, Emotional Health and Wellbeing Officer at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, said: "The Western Health and Social Service Trust is delighted once again to be working in partnership with the Public Health Agency, who funded this initiative, South West Age Partnership and local Councils to produce the'Age Friendly Calendar2024.”