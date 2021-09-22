New Agriculture & Land Use Alliance launches Countryside COP

The week of events, taking place between the 11-15 October 2021, will bring together different people, organisations, science, and knowledge to demonstrate all that the industry has achieved so far, and how it can do even more to maximise the contribution of agriculture and land use to a net zero economy.

Rural and agri-food organisations are invited to take part and host their own seminars as part of the Countryside COP to tell the story of their successes, challenges, and opportunities for climate mitigation and net zero action.

UFU president Victor Chestnutt said: “We are delighted to have joined the Agriculture and Land Use Alliance and to be promoting the Countryside COP, showcasing all that is good about our agri-food industry across the UK. Climate action is vital and we look forward to highlighting the positive work farmers and the agri-food sector are taking to address this issue.”

The Alliance has collectively said: “All of us have a part to play on the road to net zero, and we are stronger when working together. The Countryside COP is an opportunity for everyone with an interest in the countryside and rural economy to come together and to speak out about the real and tangible outcomes of our journey to net zero.

“The journey to net zero is complex but there is no shortage of professionalism and knowledge within the rural community, and all who support food and farming. This is the time to utilise and invest in this expertise so we can help contribute to the government’s net zero target, all while continuing to produce fantastic, affordable food for people at home and abroad.

“This is a chance to really showcase the important role of UK agriculture and climate-friendly food production in reaching our national net zero ambitions, and how we can all contribute to a positive future for our planet.”

No COP would be complete without addressing the impacts of climate change. Therefore, the Countryside COP will also host events which focus on resilience and explore the synergies between adaptation and mitigation.

The Countryside COP event team will be collating event outcomes and recommendations for policy-makers, researchers, investors, the supply chain and the whole rural economy.

Beyond the Countryside COP, the ALA will drive and sustain the collaboration needed between all parties in food and farming, to turn knowledge and confidence into action.