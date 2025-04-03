New Artisan Food & Craft Market set to tour the borough

Emma Goodman, Haus of Hank, Deputy Lord Mayor Kyle Savage, Kat O’Reilly, Nice Buns, and Paul Tamati, ABC Council.

A NEW Artisan Food & Craft Market is set to bring an exciting selection of handcrafted goods and locally produced food to towns across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area.

Organised in collaboration with the Food Heartland network, the first market will take place on Easter Saturday, April 19, at Lurgan Plaza from 11am-4pm.

Traders attending include Nice Buns, Wild Shore, Ballydown Milk, Taylor Wood Craft, Peggy’s Farm, Haus of Hank, the Pie Shop, and many more.

The new touring market will visit five urban towns and feature a variety of high-quality borough-made produce, from gourmet treats to unique crafts, giving shoppers the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and discover the best of what the borough has to offer.

Upcoming market dates and locations:

Lurgan, Saturday, April 19;

Dromore, Saturday, May 24;

Buskfest, Banbridge, Saturday, June 14;

7 Hills Blues Festival, Armagh, Saturday, August 2;

Portadown, Saturday, August 23.

Deputy Lord Mayor Kyle Savage said: “This fantastic new Artisan Food & Craft Market is a celebration of the outstanding excellence and craftsmanship found within our local community.

“The quality of the food and handmade goods that will be on display is second to none, reflecting the dedication and passion of our local producers.

“By touring the borough we are giving more people the chance to experience these exceptional products while increasing footfall in our town centres and supporting small businesses.

“I encourage everyone to come along and discover what is sure to be a highlight of the market offerings.”

Whether you're a dedicated foodie, a craft enthusiast, or simply looking for a unique shopping experience, the Artisan Food & Craft Market promises something special for everyone.

Kat O’Reilly, owner of Nice Buns, and one of the newly-appointed Food Heartland Champions for Markets, said: “As Food Heartland Markets Champion, I’m thrilled to see the launch of this exciting new touring artisan food and craft market.

“I’m also a small business owner and I know first-hand how vital opportunities like this are for local producers.

“It’s a fantastic platform for businesses like mine to reach new customers, showcase our handcrafted products, and grow within our own communities.

“This market will not only celebrate the incredible talent across the borough but also provide a real boost to the independent businesses that make our local food and craft scene so special.”

Come along to the first market event on Saturday, April 19, in Lurgan town centre from 11am to 4pm.

For traders interested in joining the market, opportunities are still available. To find out more visit foodheartland.com or contact [email protected]