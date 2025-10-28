New BBC One NI series, Farm 999, gives insight into often unseen aspect of rural life

Farming can be one of the most dangerous professions in the UK with farmers also increasingly under threat from criminal gangs.

Farm 999 is a new BBC Daytime and BBC Northern Ireland co-commission with support from Northern Ireland Screen, which looks at this often unseen aspect of rural life as farmers strive to feed the nation and protect the environment.

Presented by Steph McGovern, the 15-part series, starting on Friday 07 November, features dramatic farmyard accidents, rural crime investigations, heroic rescues and raging fires from some of the UK’s most beautiful but isolated communities.

The series gets access to previously unseen CCTV, body cam and mobile phone footage from the incidents alongside the personal accounts of those involved.

Presenter Steph McGovern on a farm in Northern Ireland. Photo: BBC / Stellify Media

Each episode brings viewers into the heart of these dramatic events following the challenges faced by emergency services in the air and on land who tend to life and death situations in often remote and inaccessible locations. It also follows police operations and investigations in these areas cracking criminal gangs and clamping down on the perpetrators.

Presented from a working farm at CAFRE (College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise) in County Antrim, Steph gets further insights into some of the stories and issues covered with a range of expert guests and campaigners offering advice and guidance. Steph also talks to other farmers who have faced similar situations to those featured in the series, who share their personal experiences.

Investigating reporter Paul Colgan is on the ground at various locations around the UK meeting first responders, conservationists and accompanying dedicated rural crime units on operations to tackle organised crime. The actions of rural criminals, which can involve machinery theft and fly tipping, can have a huge impact on the environment and on farming livelihoods.

Although only one per cent of the UK population works in agriculture, farming accounts for 20 per cent of all workplace deaths. And in the first episode, viewers get the first-hand account of an accident on a farm that left a farmer’s life hanging in the balance. Originally from Northern Ireland, Cambridgeshire farmer Jonathan Willis and his wife Wendy, describe how a serious accident can happen to even the most experienced farmers carrying out farm duties - just by trying to save a bit of time. Emergency personnel recall the unfolding drama when they arrived at the scene.

Farm 999

The first episode also follows roving reporter Paul who is with a police operation tackling illegal waste disposal in Cheshire. In Scotland, Farm 999 hears from sheep farmers in Argyll whose livestock are being attacked from above by birds of prey – but the birds, white-tailed eagles, are a species protected by law.

Steph said: “Farm 999 will take viewers into the heart of the UK’s stunning countryside giving a unique perspective on what it's like to live and work there. People in rural communities are used to dealing with challenges, but this is an unseen side of life here.

“Farming can be a dangerous profession and when accidents happen it’s often a matter of life and death in these isolated locations. We hear jaw dropping stories first hand from those impacted and get to see incredible footage from the first responders coming to the rescue of people, livestock and possessions. We also get an insight into the chaos criminals are causing in rural communities and have unrivalled access to the policing operations trying to tackle it.”

The 15-part series starts on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday 07 November with the full series also available then on BBC iPlayer. The series will be broadcast on BBC One Daytime in the new year.

Presenter Steph McGovern in the Farm 999 pop up studio. Photo: BBC / Stellify Media

Farm 999 was commissioned for BBC Daytime and BBC Northern Ireland with support from Northern Ireland Screen as part of the Hot House co-commissioning initiative and is produced by Stellify Media with support from Fifth Season.