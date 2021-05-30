New “Beacon” farm network to shine a light on sustainable agriculture

First generation dairy farmers Samantha and Niall McCarroll from Fintona are among 50 livestock farmers from across Northern Ireland participating in the Beacon Farm Network. Launched by AgriSearch, the network will carry out field research into sustainable farm systems that deliver for people, planet and profit

Launched by farmer-funded research body AgriSearch, the Beacon Farm Network will benchmark carbon sequestration on-farm, quantify the benefit of ecosystem services delivered by farmers, and encourage the development of innovative, resilient and sustainable farm systems.

AgriSearch Chairman Seamus McCaffrey said it is important for farming to demonstrate how it can be part of the solution to environmental challenges. “Government carbon reduction targets will require action from all parts of industry and society as a whole, and farmers want to play their part,” Seamus said.

“Beef, dairy and sheep farmers are facing the major challenge of continuing to produce high quality and affordable food to a growing population, while minimising their carbon footprint and environmental impact. Our network of “Beacon” farms will shine a light on farms that are leading the way in developing cutting edge, innovative farm systems, and provide valuable data for research into sustainable food production.

(L-R) Jason Rankin, Niall, Patrick and Samatha McCarroll, Seamus McCaffrey

“Our aim is to demonstrate to farmers, industry, policymakers and the wider community how farming systems can fit together for people and the planet, while delivering financially sustainable farm businesses. I would like to thank the farmers who have agreed to join us as we embark on this exciting project.”