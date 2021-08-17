New book reveals the richheritage of Dublin’s Cattle Market

At its peak in the 1950s the Dublin Cattle Market was among the largest weekly livestock sales in Europe.

Located between Phibsboro and the quays, in an area bordered by Prussia Street, Aughrim Street and St Joseph’s Road, the Dublin Cattle Market was held each Wednesday and attracted buyers not only from abattoirs around the city but also British livestock traders acting for slaughter houses and farmers in the north of England.

Cattle prices in the Dublin sales centre ebbed and flowed according to the vagaries of the live trade to Britain, but the market prospered into the second half of the last century and was an established institution in the livestock sector in the 1950s and early 1960s.

Early morning scene at Dublin Cattle Market (for The Kerryman) 21/01/1959

Indeed, at a time when Ireland’s economy depended so much on agriculture, and the cattle trade in particular, Dublin’s market was akin to the national ‘stock exchange’: effectively setting prices at fairs and markets throughout the country as dealers based the value of livestock on reports from the Prussia Street sales that were carried on RTE radio and in the national newspapers.

However, radical changes in the cattle and sheep trade undermined the market’s importance and relevance during the 1960s, and by 1973 the Dublin Cattle Market was closed.

The new book examines the final years of the Dublin Cattle Market between 1960 and 1973 and assesses the extent to which its demise reflected the radical changes that were taking hold in the Irish livestock industry and in Irish farming generally during this period.

Using oral history and documentary evidence, the publication traces the decline of the market as the traditional livestock fairs were eclipsed by the marts, and the live export of cattle to England and Scotland – the cornerstone of the market’s business – came under pressure from expanding local slaughtering concerns and government policies which sought to foster and promote the meat processing industry.

This work also explores how the market itself, and particularly the changes that occurred in it through the 1960s, exposed and highlighted tensions within the farming community.

These included differences between dealers and farmers, small holders and the large graziers, and dairy farmers and beef finishers. The market was a very rural enterprise in an urban setting.

This meeting of the city and country is in itself interesting and the study examines how this dynamic played out at a practical level. Most of those involved in the moving livestock around the market were inner city Dubliners, even though their roles could be essentially be defined as ‘farmers’ work’.

Using oral evidence and documented interviews with both drovers and the market stand owners, or sales-masters, who employed them, the book outlines their shared and conflicting memories of the market.

Other themes identified in the book include those of family, class and status, as well as urban/rural interaction and a noticeable undercurrent of gender.

The book was written by former editor of the Farming Independent Declan O’Brien. Earlier this week Farming Life’s Richard Halleron caught up with him to tease out some of the themes discussed within this very informative and entertaining read.

Richard started out by asking the very obvious question: why did you write the book in the first place?

“The book is based on an History MA thesis which I did in 2014. It was chosen to be published as part of the NUI Maynooth Local Studies Series.”

What was the mix of cattle sold in the market: finishing cattle only or a mix of all ages?

“There was a mix of store and fat cattle - the South exported around 500,000 cattle annually to Britain, through the 1950s and 1960s. The fat cattle went straight to slaughter in abattoirs in Birkenhead, Liverpool and Manchester. The store cattle were finished by North of England and Midlands’ farmers.”

What about sheep?

“Sheep and pigs were also sold in the market, but were not exported in big numbers.”

Were cattle from Northern Ireland included in the stock sold in the market?

“Most of the Northern stock were exported through Belfast Port, but some of the same exporters who were active in Belfast, also purchased cattle in the Dublin Cattle Market.”

Much of the primary source material for this work comes from oral testimonies, in addition to documentary records and photographs.

Among those interviewed include three men whose families were sales-masters, Joe Barry, Jimmy Cosgrove and Raymond Keogh. The sales-masters were livestock auctioneers who had stands in the market. These handled the trade in cattle and sheep.

The salesmasters sourced cattle at fairs or directly from farmers. They also used agents or local cattle dealers to purchase stock for them. In addition, sales-masters sometimes sold livestock in the market directly for farmers. Sales-masters were essentially livestock traders who were also stand-holders in the Dublin Cattle Market.

The interviews with the sales-masters outlined how the market worked. In short, where the cattle were sourced, how they were transported, where they were held in the run-up to the market, and how the animals were sold.

The sales-masters also outlined who the primary buyers were, and what type of stock they bought. Moreover, they offered interesting insights into the interactions between the various groups and individuals in the market, and, by extension, on the wider farming sector and on society as a whole. Three farmers were interviewed, Micheál O’Brien and Jack and Kathleen Donlon.

The interview with Limerick farmer, Micheál O’Brien, is relatively short but its significance lies in the fact that it illustrates the national importance of the Dublin Cattle Market by confirming that it helped set the price of cattle in the mid-west.

Jack Donlon’s account of the livestock trade in the 1960s is important at a number of levels. A retired farmer and cattle trader from Longford, the contributions of Jack and his wife Kathleen were vital because they articulate the views of an intermediary between the farmers and sales-masters.

Jack Donlon classed himself as a small-time livestock dealer. He bought cattle off farmers to sell in the market, and, similarly, he purchased livestock in the Dublin market which he later sold to farmers.

He was, therefore, ideally placed to comment on the trade overall. The interview with Gerard O’Kelly provided a butcher’s perspective on the market. His father owned a butcher’s shop at Dolphin’s Barn in Dublin and bought cattle and sheep in the market for close to forty years. Gerard O’Kelly’s interview outlined how butchers used to buy from particular sales-masters each week, and the importance of these relationships for both parties.

The final interviewees were Maurice Colbert, a former senior executive with the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) – the national representative body of the co-operative movement – and retired agricultural journalist John Shirley. Both offered a broader perspective on the establishment of the livestock mart network in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and also on the emergence of the meat processors from the mid-1960s.

Declan O’Brien cites the relevance of the oral histories contained within the book, given the very limited documentary sources available to him.

In addition, there was a sense among some who had worked in the market that their numbers were ageing and dwindling and their stories, memories and recollections of the market would be lost if they were not recorded and documented.

He goes on to point out that documentary evidence forms a major part of the overall research, as do photographs and secondary written sources, in what is essentially a multi-disciplinary approach.

The challenge has been to use the personal testimonies as a window to illuminate the issues raised by the decline and closure of the Dublin Cattle Market and what it tells us of the Irish livestock industry and Irish farming in the 1960s and early 1970s.

In many ways, the history of the Dublin Cattle Market mirrors that of the former Oxford Street market in Belfast. Each served a purpose until progress forced them to give way to the fast developing meat processing businesses that now characterise the Irish beef industry.

It makes total economic sense to add value to home produced cattle here rather than exporting a basic commodity on the hoof.

But the role played by the old markets in places like Dublin, Belfast and Derry was vital in setting the scene for what followed.

Declan O’ Brien’s book is extremely well written. Given his background and skill set, he is in a unique position to tell a story while also interpreting it from an historic, economic and social development perspective.

They say that a single picture is worth a thousand words. The strategic use of photos within Declan’s book bears this point out in full. One features a clergyman – I assume a Catholic priest – officiating at what seems to be an opening ceremony of some sort. The reality is that one simple photo can provide such a strong social commentary of Ireland in days gone by.

Anyone with a direct – or indirect- interest in the cattle industry of today will find Declan’s book to be a very interesting and enjoyable read.

Above all else, it brings home the tremendous changes that have impacted on Ireland’s livestock industry over the past few decades. Dublin Cattle Market closed its doors for the last time in 1973. This is less than 50 years ago and within the living memory of many people today.

The cattle markets in Belfast were given a reprieve until the mid 1980s, at which time the developers moved in.

Declan’s book succeeds in chronicling an important period in the history of Ireland’s livestock industry, using the prism of Dublin’s Cattle Market. Had he not taken the initiative to write the book, the story it tells could have been lost forever. Had this been allowed to happen, society as a whole would have lost a more than important archive.

Declan has recently completed a PhD at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick, on the establishment and growth of the Irish beef processing industry.