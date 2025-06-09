New CEO appointed to Tourism NI

Laura McCorry MBE, who has been appointed as the new CEO of Tourism NI.

TOURISM Northern Ireland has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive.

Laura McCorry MBE will take on the new role in September.

Mrs McCorry will take over from current CEO John McGrillen, who announced in February that he will step down from the role at the end of July following The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush. Mr McGrillen has held the role for 10 years.

Currently the Head of Hillsborough Castle, Mrs McCorry has held a variety of strategic leadership roles both locally and internationally. These include Public Engagement Director at National Museums Northern Ireland and Director of Product Development at Tourism NI.

She is also a member of the Tourism Partnership Board as well as a Board member of Tourism Ireland.

Speaking about her new role, Laura said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Tourism NI’s new Chief Executive.

“Tourism NI is a fantastic organisation with a passionate team and I’m excited to work together to grow the tourism economy in a way that benefits communities, businesses and visitors alike.”

Ellvena Graham, Chair of Tourism NI, said: “I am delighted to welcome Laura as our new Chief Executive.

“Laura brings with her a wealth of experience in leadership in the tourism industry and her expertise will guide Tourism NI in our ambitious plans to support the delivery of the Minister’s Tourism Vision and Action Plan.

“I would like to thank our outgoing CEO John McGrillen for his exceptional leadership of the organisation over the past 10 years and wish him well in his next chapter.”

A non-departmental public body of the Department for the Economy, Tourism NI is responsible for the development of tourism in Northern Ireland, supporting the tourism industry, and for marketing the region as a tourist destination across the island of Ireland.