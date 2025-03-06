New chair and vice-chair of Agrisearch Sheep Committee

Roger Bell and Alastair Armstrong have recently been appointed chair and vice-chair respectively of AgriSearch’s Sheep Advisory Committee.

Roger Bell who farms in partnership with his wife Hilary is a well-known sheep farmer from Kells, County Antrim.

Farming 1,500 lowland and upland sheep on a rotational grazing system.

They also have a herd of 70 beef cattle. Roger has participated in a number of AgriSearch projects including GrassCheck, Beacon Farm Network and an EIP project on multi-species swards as well as ARCZero. Their farm is also a CAFRE Technology Demonstration Farm.

Alastair Armstrong farms in partnership with his father Sinclair in Tempo, County Fermanagh.

They farm 250 North Country Cheviot ewes plus 100 gimmers across the farm’s 160 acres, as well as 1200 acres of hill grazing on the heather/grouse moor of the nearby Aughentaine Estate, Fivemiletown.

In addition, Alastair shepherds the 100-ewe flock owned by the estate. Alastair was part of the first Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Next Generation group and he currently Chair’s the UFU Hill Farming Committee.

Sean Kane, AgriSearch’s Operations Manager, said: “I am delighted to welcome Roger and Alastair as the new chair and vice-chair of AgriSearch’s Sheep Advisory Committee. Both bring a wealth of experience and understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the sheep sector.

“Their hands-on knowledge and commitment to innovation will be invaluable in shaping future research priorities and driving forward practical, farmer-led solutions.”

AgriSearch’s Sectoral Advisory Committee’s provide technical and practical guidance to the Board of Trustees.

The committee identify topics requiring further research, review proposals from research organisations and make recommendations to the Board of Trustees. They also review progress of ongoing research and innovation and monitor and advice AgriSearch on its dissemination activities.