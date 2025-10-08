New Climate Action training course for agri-professionals launched

A new training course, ‘Climate Action and Farm Sustainability’ aimed at agri-professionals in sales, advisory, training, and support roles has been launched.

This course has been developed by Teagasc, in partnership with Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board, to upskill participants in climate change and its impacts on farming.

The course will focus on sources of farm emissions and technologies to reduce emissions, while developing a farm sustainability plan through AgNav.

The course will explore the role of farm biodiversity in reducing emissions, with implementation of farm measures to improve water quality. The course starts this autumn at the Teagasc Environmental Research Centre at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

Pictured at the launch of a new climate action and farm sustainability course for agri-professionals delivered by Teagasc in association with LOETB were (l to r): Tom O Dwyer; Teagasc, Frank O’Mara, Teagasc director, Joe Cunningham, chief executive of LOETB, Jolene Hall, Grainne McGrath, LOETB, Mark Plunkett, Cian Condon and Mark Gibson, Teagasc

Speaking at the launch of the new course, Professor Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, said: “This course will provide agri-professionals with the opportunity to explore the science behind farm technologies available to Irish farmers to reduce farm emission, while improving farm productivity and profitability. The course will be delivered at Teagasc centres and include farm visits to demonstrate the practical application of technologies to reduce farm emissions.”

Joe Cunningham, chief executive of LOETB, said: “We are delighted to partner with Teagasc on the rollout of the Climate Action and Farm Sustainability programme which will help address one of the most pressing challenges facing farming today. Equipping agricultural professionals with this knowledge and expertise will support farmers in reducing farm emissions, while ensuring long-term viability and sustainability of the farm for future generations.”

Attending the launch today, Mark Gibson, head of knowledge transfer outreach and innovation department in Teagasc, said: “I want to acknowledge the dedication of our Teagasc team in developing this highly relevant training course.

“I also want to acknowledge our partner Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing affordable and practical learning opportunities to the agri-food sector which support the adoption of sustainable practices across sector.”