New commercial team investment at Moy Park

Kat Reid has been appointed as Commercial Manager Ireland and will be responsible for managing Moy Park’s key customer relationships, driving growth, and pursuing new business opportunities for the Moy Park brand across its customer base in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland/Ireland.

Kat has worked in food manufacturing for the past 15 years, within the poultry and red meat sectors, and she has extensive experience of working with multiple retailers in Customer Supply Chain Management roles.

Chloe Burgess joins the team as Customer Marketing Executive and will be responsible for the analysis of the poultry market across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland/Ireland. Chloe will focus on identifying business growth opportunities and innovation in new product development, as well as studying consumer data and shopper trends in the current market landscape. Chloe has worked in a number of local food companies including Dale Farm, PRM Ltd and Glastry Farm Ice Cream, where she developed her passion for Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.

Pictured is Kat Reid Commercial Manager and Chloe Burgess Customer Marketing Executive