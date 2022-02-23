New commercial team investment at Moy Park
Leading food company and Ireland’s number one poultry brand, Moy Park, has made two new appointments to its commercial brand team, which will support the growth and development of the Moy Park brand across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland/Ireland.
Kat Reid has been appointed as Commercial Manager Ireland and will be responsible for managing Moy Park’s key customer relationships, driving growth, and pursuing new business opportunities for the Moy Park brand across its customer base in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland/Ireland.
Kat has worked in food manufacturing for the past 15 years, within the poultry and red meat sectors, and she has extensive experience of working with multiple retailers in Customer Supply Chain Management roles.
Chloe Burgess joins the team as Customer Marketing Executive and will be responsible for the analysis of the poultry market across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland/Ireland. Chloe will focus on identifying business growth opportunities and innovation in new product development, as well as studying consumer data and shopper trends in the current market landscape. Chloe has worked in a number of local food companies including Dale Farm, PRM Ltd and Glastry Farm Ice Cream, where she developed her passion for Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry.
Welcoming the new appointments, Moy Park’s Head of Business Development Colin Freeman said: “We are delighted to welcome Kat and Chloe to the Moy Park brand team. They will provide a high level of expertise and industry understanding, which will no doubt prove an invaluable asset to Moy Park. Their knowledge and experience will help develop our commercial strategy and further strengthen our relationships in delivering outstanding insights, innovation and quality for our customers. We wish them every success going forward.”