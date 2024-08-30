New contractor appointed for GP practice in Rathfriland and Newtownhamilton
The Department of Health can confirm that a new contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of Doctors Wade and Toner in Rathfriland Health Centre with effect from 1 September 2024 and patients of Newtownhamilton Health Centre with effect from 1 November 2024.
The GP Federation Contracts Management CIC will take over the management of Drs Wade and Toner practice in Rathfriland and Newtownhamilton Health Centre.
This follows extensive work to identify a new contractor to take over the practice, following notification of the termination of the contract by the previous contractors.
All 4,556 patients of Drs Wade and Toner practice in Rathfriland and all 4,541 patients of Newtownhamilton will be automatically registered with the new practice.
Patients do not need to take any action.
Any patient needing GP services should continue to contact the practice as usual.
