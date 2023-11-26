The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) has announced the appointment of two cookery demonstrators to its existing team.

Sandra Wilkinson and Leanne Mulholland joined the Commission just in advance of the 2023/24 academic year. They have spent the last number of weeks travelling across Northern Ireland delivering post primary cookery demonstrations.

Both women are passionate about promoting the nutritional credentials of red meat and educating young people about the journey Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb goes on from the farm to our fork.

Having grown up on a beef and sheep farm in the Sperrin mountains, Sandra has an appreciation for the work involved in rearing livestock to world leading welfare, environmental and food safety standards. And, as a mum, Home Economics teacher and LMC demonstrator she is keen to promote the versatility and nutritional value of red meat.

LMC demonstrator Sandra Wilkinson (left) pictured with Food and Nutrition teachers and LMC marketing placement student, Jo-Anne McCay (right). (Pic: LMC)

Sandra said: “Being an LMC demonstrator allows me to inspire young people to create nutritious meals at home quickly and encourage them to use NIFQA meat in their cooking. It is important to educate young people about the need to include quality sources of beef and lamb in their diet so their bodies benefit from the excellent provision of protein, iron and many other nutrients.

“I love visiting a variety of schools in different parts of NI and inspiring young people to sample some of the fabulous recipe creations in our LMC booklet.”

Leanne, hails from Co. Armagh and runs a cookery school. As a mum and qualified Home Economics teacher she wants to ensure young people have access to factual information about red meat, enabling them to make good well informed dietary decisions which will benefit their health.

Leanne said: “I’m passionate about what we eat and where it comes from as well as developing people's skills and confidence in the kitchen. The opportunity to be an LMC demonstrator allows me to stretch this into the classroom.

LMC demonstrator Leanne Mulholland. (Pic: LMC)

“I thoroughly enjoy carrying out the demonstrations, especially the interaction with the young people. I love when they ask for a second sample and tell me they’re going home to make the dish. From each demonstration, I trust the young people grasp how versatile and nutritious NIFQA beef and lamb is. I believe it is important they understand now what the NIFQA logo means - ensuring food safety, animal welfare and care to the environment, helping the young people be the responsible consumers of tomorrow.”