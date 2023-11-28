A new cup was handed over to Ballynure Vintage Tractor Ploughing Society at a special threshing day at Liberty Road, Carrickfergus, held in memory of the late Frankie Davidson, who passed away in June.

Frankie was a founder member of Ballynure and was also involved in the Ballyeaston and Kilroot Societies, as well as the Society of Ploughmen Northern Ireland.

The Threshing Day, in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, was Frankie’s brainchild, to be held in conjunction with Ballynure Vintage Tractor Ploughing Society.

Lorraine McKinty, in welcoming everyone, explained: “This was Frankie’s idea. Back in January, we sat round a table and Frankie planned the day. He talked of the ploughing, the planting, the harvest and the craic we would have doing this project.

“On 1st April, Frankie ploughed the field. Three weeks later, the seed was planted.

“Sadly, on 8th June, he passed away. We were heartbroken at losing our dear friend and in the months that followed, as Frankie’s corn grew, we missed him even more.

“We remember him with love and pride and hope to do him justice today, as we thresh the corn and raise a glass to Frankie Davidson, one in a million.”

Antrim man, Murray Elliott, the Ballynure secretary, described Frankie as “a big loss, not just to Ballynure, but to ploughing circles all over Ireland. He was well known and well liked. We at Ballynure fully appreciate his contribution to our society over the years and it’s good now that we have a new trophy in his memory.”

The new Frankie Davidson Memorial Trophy will be for the best work done by a Ransomes Plough.

