New delivery plan seeking to address bovine TB incidence in Northern Ireland expected to be published by March

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has asked for a new delivery plan, which will seek to address the current high levels of bovine TB incidence in Northern Ireland, to be published by March.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a written assembly question, SDLP MLA Justin McNulty asked the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to detail any steps his department is taking to address cash flow issues for farmers whose herds are affected by bovine TB.

In his response, Mr Muir confirmed he had asked for the new delivery plan to be published, subject to further policy work and prioritisation, including engagement with a new stakeholder partnership to be established in the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Muir stated: “I have heard directly from industry the financial impact a bovine Tuberculosis (bTB) breakdown can have on a farm – from lower milk cheques, carrying additional livestock or issues around loss of genetics.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

“To help mitigate against these impacts during a breakdown, my Department aims to value reactor cattle in a timely manner following their disclosure at a bTB test. The latest available figures produced in November 2024 show that we are currently meeting our target to ensure that 90% of reactor cattle are valued within 15 working days of disclosure.

“Once the animal is slaughtered, and provided all required documentation is received, we then aim to process bTB compensation payments within 10 working days. In the last financial year, the department paid out £36.5m in compensation for cattle removed for the control of this disease.

“My Department is not in a position to offer direct financial support in terms of consequential losses to farmers, however, I am committed to working with my officials, and industry, in tackling the high rates of incidence to ensure farms are less at risk of facing the devastating financial impact of a TB breakdown.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “My Chief Veterinary Officer has recently completed a review of issues related to bTB programme and policy, including the actions contained in the bTB Eradication Strategy.

“Subject to further policy work and prioritisation, including engagement with a new stakeholder partnership to be established in the New Year, I have asked that a new delivery plan, which will seek to address the current high levels of bovine TB incidence in Northern Ireland, the high cost to government and industry, will be published by March 2025.”