New developments in baled silage conservation

Livestock numbers on the island of Ireland are relatively stable.

According to CSO data for June 2024 the number of dairy cows in the Republic decreased by 22,700 (-1.4%) while the number of beef cows dropped by 46,800 (-5.4%). The number of cattle less than 2 years decreased by 112,200 (-2.8%).

However the number of cattle two years and over increased by 21,000 to 812,000 (+2.6%) from over the 12 months since June 2023. In Northern Ireland total cattle numbers have remained stable at 1,673,236. The number of dairy cows increased by 2% to 325,325, while the number of beef cows decreased by 4% to 226,000.

Due to higher fertilizer costs and environmental restraints, the usage of fertilisers has also fallen considerably thereby by impacting on grass crop yields. The poor weather during the first half of 2024 also reduced crop yields.

According to the Department of Agriculture (DAFM) sales of Nitrogen (N) , Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (k)in the first quarter (Q1) of the fertiliser year for 2024 was down by 83% compared to the same period last year.

In addition, due to higher fuel prices, agri contractors have increased their silage-making charges. So the bottom line is that farmers are making less silage, it is costing them more and they have around the same no. of livestock to feed. Fortunately for them, we had a late winter and the spring is looking good otherwise we could have had a fodder crisis on our hands.

However, there is some good news as bale density has improved with the modern integrated bale wrappers so the number of bales and cost/acre have been reduced.

In addition with the innovative dual wrapping Film & Film system, forage preservation is much improved and any storage losses are minimal. Balewrap quality has also improved and firms such as Berry Global can supply their customers with patented Pro technology Balewrap multi-layer, stronger but lightweight films.

Lamma Show 2025

At the LAMMA 2025 show, at the NEC, Birmingham, last January Berry Global, the leading bale wrap film manufacturers, availed of the occasion to publicise their new SilotitePro1800 Sustane balewrap, which incorporates 25% post-consumer recycled content for the British, Irish and EU markets.

The all-new SilotitePro1800 Sustane product is an 1800m film with 25% post-consumer recycled content, which has been certified by Recyclass. It features a lighter weight (8% less) and stronger film embodying a leap forward in sustainable agri films.

The Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) has confirmed that the minimum charge at IFFPG bring centres for 2025 will be €60 per half tonne. This is an increase of €25 over the last two years when compared with the minimum charge at €35 per half tonne in 2023. So by using the all-new SilotitePro1800 Sustane bale wrap, farmers can reduce their future recycling costs.

The post-consumer recycled content has been third-party certified by RecyClass, providing authenticity and traceability for its origin. So Baletite & Silotite customers are doing their fair share in reducing their carbon farming footprint.

The new Silotite balewrap is based on the popular SilotitePro1800 product and delivers the high levels of technical performance that existing customers are familiar with. Through light weighting and the incorporation of recycled content, the environmental load of SilotitePro1800 Sustane 23 μm film (with 25% PCR) is ±24% less than the standard 25 μm film (with 0% PCR), supporting the circular economy and helping to divert waste from landfill.

Balewrap film environmentally more sustainable

This new green balewrap offers contractors more benefits including 20% more bales wrapped per reel, time savings as 20% less reels are required, plus a reduction in transportation and product storage. (Compared to Silotite Original 25μm, 1500m film.)

Its unique and patented sleeve packaging means that it has less packaging material, with no bulky boxes to move around and recycle separately. Baletite net replacement film and Silotite balewrap along with Visqueen silage sheets are manufactured for the European market at factories in Belgium, England and Scotland.

According to sales director, Lloyd Dawson, who hails from Co Armagh, “last year, a record number of silage and haylage bales were wrapped worldwide with Silotite film and were cross-wrapped with the Baletite baler film, replacing the traditional netwrap”.

The Film & Film dual wrapping system results in more uniform and compact bales, which can better withstand handling and have a longer storage life. Using baler film instead of net wrap, the F & F wrapping system helps to minimise storage losses and virtually eliminate any mould growth.

The F&F wrapping system is applied on the bale in the opposing direction to the outer bale wrap layers, cross-wrapping the bale, helping to prevent oxygen ingress, and adding extra layers of protection around the mantle of the bale. The high holding force of Baletite in the F&F wrapping system maintains the pressure that has been applied during baling. Trials undertaken in Belgium found that F&F bales were on average 2cm smaller in circumference than traditional netted bales.

In addition, the absence of a netwrap layer allows it to be peeled away easily from the surface of the silage without becoming entangled in the net. Additionally, Baletite and SilotitePro balewrap films are made from the same PE material, eliminating the need for separation of netwrap from the bale wrap prior to recycling, as netwrap typically cannot be recycled alongside bale wrap.

Commercial trial results from Wales

In 2013, Dr Dave Davies organised a commercial farm trial in Wales for the F & F dual wrapping system. Dr Davies is a well-respected forage scientist as he led the silage research portfolio at the Institute of Grassland and Environmental Research in Aberystwyth from 2007 to 2010 before he set up his own consultancy Silage Solutions.

These trial results indicate that a dairy farmer could gain an average of 5.7kg DM (Dry Matter) per F & F bale, so the 67.26MJ ME gained (on average) for each F & F bale could yield an additional 11.6 litres of milk production. For a cattle farmer, each F&F bale could result in an additional 1.5kg of beef production.

In summary, there were 7.5% less DM (Dry Matter) losses on Film & Film bales compared to netwrap bales due to an enhanced fermentation process. Plus 80% less DM losses on F&F bales compared to netwrap bales due to mould formation on the bale and an overall 52% reduction on Film & Film bales compared to netwrap bales in DM losses (Please contact [email protected] for full study details):

The value of the extra silage conserved is around £4.40/€5 per bale. This calculation is based on data supplied in December 2022 by well-respected Irish Agri Consultant & Ruminant Nutritionist Dr Tom Butler of FBA Laboratories who previously worked for the Teagasc Research Institute in Moorepark.

Haylage is becoming a popular forage for horses and sheep and a far superior feed. However, unlike baled silage, it is much higher in dry matter (the moisture content is usually between 55-65% DM compared to silage, which is 25-30% DM) and is therefore more difficult to conserve and keep it free of moulds.

For best results rake the forage into a windrow and bale in a tight, dense bale to reduce air (oxygen) inside the bale. Chopping the grass in the baler increases bale density and improves fermentation. Farmers have noticed the much-improved forage quality and absence of moulds after using the F & F system.

Silotite Pro technology

According to Lloyd “the Silotite Pro range of films are manufactured using the latest 7 and 9-layer extrusion technology. Our patented (No. EP2193026.) Pro films are pre-orientated, meaning that the individual film layers are compacted together through heating, stretching and conditioning. We begin with a higher gauge before the films are compacted to ensure higher consistency. Pre-orientation allows our films to be longer in length, offering you more bales per reel. Competitor products in the market that offer more film per reel are simply extruded thinner and are manufactured at a lower gauge.

“The manufacturing process of these films lacks the conditioning used in our Pro Technology, which gives our films their advancements in manufacturing technologies allowed for a more stable production process, with more consistent film thickness.”

According to Lloyd “because of all the benefits of this new Pro technology, we expect many more farmers and contractors to switch to SilotitePro1800 (standard or Sustane versions) during 2025”.

Today, Silotite’s market-leading range of balewrap films continues to be used worldwide to preserve a variety of winter forage including grass, maize, sugar beet pulp, clovers, alfalfa, and legumes, protecting these vital foodstuffs from climatic conditions.