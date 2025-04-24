New Disability Inclusion Programme creates opportunities for employers and job seekers

Sinead McEvoy, Director of Regeneration and Planning, Council Chair John McClaughry and Niamh Thomas, NOW Group.

FERMANAGH and Omagh Labour Market Partnership is pleased to announce the launch of the employer-led Disability Inclusion Programme, aimed at supporting local businesses and individuals identify and address barriers to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Labour Market Partnerships, funded by the Department for Communities, create targeted employment action plans for local areas, enabling collaboration at both local and regional levels to support individuals on their journey into employment.

The Employer-led Disability Programme is designed to help local businesses create inclusive work environments, while also offering valuable opportunities for individuals with disabilities or long-term health conditions to enter the workforce.

In partnership with the NOW Group, the employer-led Disability Inclusion Programme will provide businesses with the tools, resources, and best practices to ensure accessibility and equity in their hiring and workplace processes.

The programme will focus on employer-led strategies, offering guidance on:

- Developing inclusive hiring practices;

- Implementing workplace accommodations;

- Promoting disability awareness among staff.

By equipping employers with this knowledge, the programme aims to create workplaces where all employees, regardless of disability, can thrive and contribute meaningfully.

The programme also offers local residents aged 16 to 64, who have a registered disability or health condition and are not currently employed, the opportunity to:

- Obtain a qualification in customer service, hospitality, or catering;

- Gain valuable work experience through placements in local industries.

This initiative aims to break down barriers to employment for individuals with disabilities and health conditions, providing them with the skills and opportunities they need to enter the workforce successfully.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chair John McClaughry said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is thrilled to offer this programme, which will provide both local employers and residents with disabilities or long-term health conditions the support they need to succeed.

“This programme will not only help fill job vacancies but also increase awareness and understanding of disability in the workplace. I encourage all eligible residents and businesses to take full advantage of this fantastic opportunity.”

Niamh Thomas, Regional Manager at the NOW Group, added: “At the NOW Group we are committed to making a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals with learning difficulties and autism by empowering them to reach their full potential.

“Our work directly contributes to the broader economy by helping businesses across Northern Ireland access a skilled and talented workforce. Programmes like this are truly transformative – benefiting both the participants and businesses aiming to create more inclusive employment practices. We are excited to welcome both local residents and businesses to this new initiative.”

Local businesses and individuals who wish to participate or learn more about the programme are encouraged to contact Clare at the NOW Group on 075 0143 0819 or