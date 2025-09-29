New exhibition launches at Ballymoney Museum celebrating the legacy of Sherwood Medical

Sherwood Medical was part of the area's social and economic past.

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Museum Services is inviting the public to the preview of a brand-new exhibition, ‘The Legacy of Sherwood Medical’, at Ballymoney Museum on Thursday (October 2) at 7.30pm.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition explores the fascinating story of Sherwood Medical, a company that played a vital role in the local economy and community, employing generations of people in the area.

Through photographs, artefacts, personal stories, and archival materials, the display captures the impact of Sherwood Medical on both the industrial and social life of Ballymoney and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The launch evening will include refreshments and a chance for visitors to explore the exhibition before it opens to the general public on Friday (October 3). Admission is free, and all are welcome. Exhibition will run until January 3.

As part of the exhibition programme, a special “Sherwood Stories Evening” will take place at Ballymoney Museum on Thursday, October 16. This relaxed and informal event is an opportunity for former employees and their families to come together, share memories, and reminisce about life at Sherwood Medical.

Whether you worked on the production lines, in the offices, or have family connections to the factory, your stories are a valuable part of the area’s shared heritage. Attendees will be able to browse archival material, enjoy light refreshments, and contribute to a growing history collection that honours the Sherwood legacy.

To book via Eventbrite visit https://bit.ly/4pBl6F3 or contact [email protected] or 028 276 60230.

For updates on the Sherwood Story Evening and other museum events, follow Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services on social media or contact to be added to their monthly newsletter.