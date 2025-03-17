New experiences for visitors to Armagh

Armagh is giving visitors a chance to try the ancient art of Road Bowling.

Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council has unveiled a range of new consumer experiences for the year ahead as the region continues to benefit from visitors travelling from the Republic of Ireland and beyond.

The destination currently offers attractions such as the Navan Centre & Fort (a World Heritage Site contender as part of the Royal Sites of Ireland), the world’s only Game of Thrones Studio Tour, Brownlow Castle, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and Donna Fox Walking Tours.

It is anticipated that the incoming developments – so synonymous with Armagh – will drive further footfall and strengthen the area’s appeal as a destination of choice for families, culture vultures and foodies.

Adding to an already rich offering bolstered by the region’s connection to St Patrick and its celebrated apple orchard tours and tastings, a range of new experiences to entice visitors include the ancient art of Road Bowling or ‘Bullets’ as they are known locally, where guests can try their hand at the centuries old game in Armagh city.

Dan Winter’s Cottage, one of Ireland’s longest thatched cottages, built in 1623, will welcome visitors to delve into Northern Ireland’s rich linen heritage and witness traditional skills like weaving in action.

Sara McGeary, council Tourism Manager, said: “Our region is known for its rich community, culture, and history – from our Georgian architecture and St Patrick's connections to our family-owned businesses and signature events like the Armagh Food & Cider Festival that celebrate local producers, chefs and our wonderful Food Heartland.

“As we move forward, it’s crucial that we continue to balance innovation with tradition, embracing new developments while preserving the heritage that defines us and gives us our unique tourism proposition.

“We are continually evolving to meet the needs of today’s visitors, working in partnership with local businesses and attractions to offer a mix of new, high-quality, value-for-money experiences for everyone.”

Armagh has long been a place where history and modern appeal intersect. As Ireland’s ecclesiastical capital, it has been – and remains – a major centre of education, with the Armagh Robinson Library, founded in 1771, serving as a key example of this vision for learning.

At the Navan Centre & Fort, one of the island’s most important archaeological sites, visitors can explore Celtic history through interactive workshops and storytelling. The Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is the longest-running astronomical research institute in the UK and Ireland, and the oldest operating planetarium in the UK and Ireland.

A lively festival programme including the Home of St Patrick Festival, which celebrates Armagh’s authentic ties to Ireland's patron saint, the acclaimed Armagh Food and Cider Festival which showcases the value of the PGI-certified Bramley apple, and the Georgian Festival which brings Armagh city’s 18th century heritage to life, ensures that the region continues to present a contemporary travel proposition, while staying deeply connected to its rich history.

The city’s cultural scene is complemented by a growing range of accommodation options, from the Armagh City Hotel to the charming Blackwell House, ensuring that every visitor can find a place that suits their needs.

Sara continued: “Armagh, with its 7,500 years of history, offers visitors incredible stories and heritage. Our goal is to continue to foster the curation of even more experiences that showcase the best of what the region has to offer and connects visitors with our past, present, and future in meaningful ways.”

In 2025, visitors will also have opportunity to explore the recently unveiled St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral Museum. Food lovers can indulge in Moo Valley Artisan Gelato’s farm-to-table tasting experience, enhancing Armagh’s growing reputation as a food destination. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy unique activities such as outdoor cooking with On The Hoof at scenic locations like Gosford Forest Park or learning the art of sauna whilst overlooking Lough Neagh.

For more details visit VisitArmagh.com