New Head of Public Affairs at NI Chamber

As part of a new member service, Stuart will lead NI Chamber’s direct interactions with politicians, helping to shape the legislative agenda and supporting elected representatives to create the right conditions for business and economic growth.

A qualified lawyer in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, Stuart worked in leading commercial law firms in Belfast and Dublin for over 10 years. Now an experienced expert on business policy and public affairs, he is also the current Convenor of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group.

His recent appointment complements the work already delivered by the Communications & Policy team and will enable many more members across all sectors to benefit from its lobbying work. Stuart will work directly with NI Chamber members in all sectors, identifying their challenges and bringing forward their ideas as part of a very collaborative approach between industry and policy makers.

Welcoming him, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, NI Chamber said: “Stuart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this new role, which will benefit our members enormously. Advocacy has always been an important part of NI Chamber’s offering and as our direct engagement with policy makers increases, Stuart will facilitate these interactions, making sure that our members’ voices are heard and acted upon every day.”