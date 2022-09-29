New heights for Eva and Cappa Rose

Hagans Croft was: ‘‘delighted to welcome new faces to this venue and were astounded at the level of competent young riders and their fabulous horse/ponies.

‘‘The day started off with the x-poles class and with all those competitors jumping the course of 12 fences with ease and with big smiles on their faces. Each and everyone of them received a colourful rosette and tub of popcorn for all their efforts, which made their victories sweeter!

‘‘Some of those competitors then went on to take in the 50cm class and for Zac Bradley it was well worth it, jumping clear all the way and in a time of 30.75 seconds him and ‘Jet’ secured second place. It was first place for Rebecca Belshaw and ‘Mr Reba’, the pair took the turns required to knock off a few extra seconds, finishing clear in 21.65 seconds, strides ahead of the 16 competitors in the class. Well done.

Victoria McCurdy White, Temple Bui

‘‘Victoria McCurdy and ‘Temple Bui’ were on top form, winning both the 60cm and 70cm accumulator classes and it must be noted that three competitors finished on a perfect score of 90 within the accumulator class, therefore it was down to who did it in the fastest time and that was Victoria, followed by Lauren Madine and ‘Muckrim Linda’ in second and Sharon Madine and ‘Lear Lady’ in third. Great tactics seen when jumping the course, taking great courage to jump the joker fence at the end to try and gain the maximum points.

‘‘Next on the schedule was the 80cm accumulator class and once again competitors took the risk and took on the joker fence to try and gain the maximum points for the course. Well done to everyone who tackled the joker fence which was a skinny rustic brush fence which was built to a height of 95cm. For three competitors the risk paid off and they finished on a perfect score of 90 points. Therefore, it was down to who completed it in the fastest time and that was Ted Geary and ‘Twilight Dancer’, followed by Eva Wright and ‘Cappa Rose’ and third Izzy Napier and ‘Rocky’.

‘‘It was clear to see on each competitors face the delight of what they and their four-legged friend had accomplished.

‘‘The 90cm class saw only two clear rounds and the one who achieved the fastest time was Sarah Kilpatrick and ‘Snooki’ in 28.44 seconds. second place went to Abbey Stevenson and ‘Belle’ in 30.13 seconds.

Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer

‘‘There were five entries for the Chase Me Charlie class where competitors had the opportunity to warm up over a smaller fence and come to the main high jump fence which started off at 80cm and rose in 5/10cm increments. It certainly was a nail-biting competition with three competitors successfully jumping 1.20m. However, there was only one man standing, or should we say one girl and her pony standing, at the end.

‘‘Eva Wright and ‘Cappa Rose’ successfully jumped 1.25m, much to her family’s relief the pair received a very well-deserved round of applause along with their rainbow rosette and prize!

‘‘Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported their Showjumping Summer Blow Out event and thanks are extended to all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly. There is one more week of this particular event with rosettes for all those competing in the x-poles class receiving a rosette and a treat and each class therefore rosettes are given first to sixth place and first place receiving a small prize.

‘‘This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App. Entries close each Thursday at 8pm prior to Saturday’s event and start times are posted online Thursday evenings.”

Eva Wright, Cappa Rose

Photographs can be purchased online from Black Horse Photography.

To find out more about the league, contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk.

Showjumping Results

Class 1 - X-Poles - Winners

Elsie Cunningham, Presco; Zac Bradley, Jet; Julia Kerr, Cheerna; Carter Greeves, Penny; Sofia Taylor, Pepsi Coca Cola .

Class 2 - 50cm

1) Rebecca Belshaw, Mr Reba; 2) Zac Bradley, Jet; 3) Georgina Cunningham, Presco; 4) Alexandra Kelly, Ella; 5) Rachel Stranney, Snowy; 6) Emilie McCullough, Ralphie.

Class 3 - 60cm

1) Victoria McCurdy-White, Temple Bui; 2) Anna Jackson, Joey; 3) Erin Doherty, Titch; 4) Becca Davidson, Flint; 5) Emma Baird, Diamond Princess; 6) Lucy Baird, Casper the Friendly Ghost.

Class 5 - 70cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1) Victoria McCurdy-White, Temple Bui; 2) Lauren Madine, Muckrim Linda; 3) Sharon Madine, Lear Lady; 4) Erin Doherty, Titch; 5) Shannon Bell, Grantstown ninja; 6) Amelia Wheeler, Midnight Minty.

Class 7 - 80cm Accumulator with Joker Fence

1) Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer; 2) Eva Wright, Cappa Rose; 3) Izzy Napier, Rocky; 4) Daisy Gillespie, Reuben; 5) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 6) Sharon Cowan, Rosie.

Class 8 - 90cm

1) Sarah Kilpatrick, Snooki; 2) Abbey Stevenson, Belle; 3) Ted Geary, Twilight Dancer; 4) Mya McMullan, Edenmore Apache; 5) Emma Brow, Imperial Gemstone.

Class 9 - Chase me Charlie