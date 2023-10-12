Students at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) have been introducing some new ‘kids’ to the college’s Bangor campus as part of their Level 2 Animal Care studies.

The new ‘kids’ are pigmy goats, Bob and Paddy, from Cotton Tails Farm who have been going to college with their owner Joy McMillan.

The goats have been hired by the animal management team for sympatric environmentally friendly land management – no harsh chemicals, no heavy machinery – of the 0.5 acre woodland adjacent to the Bangor campus.

Animal Technician, Laura Leahbody, said: “The goats have been coming on campus each day to help keep an overgrowth of weeds under control whilst naturally fertilising the soil in this area.

Pigmy goats, Bob and Paddy, from Cotton Tails Farm who have been coming to SERC with their owner Joy McMillan to help with a trial of environmentally friendly land management on an area of woodland adjacent to the College. (L – R) Laura Leebody, SERC Animal Technician, Level 2 Animal Care students Zofie Nelson, Johanna Houtman, CJ Brisco, Kieran Coleman, Joy McMillen, Cotton Tails Farm and Bob, one of the pigmy goat duo. (Pic: SERC)

“They are here daily for four weeks on a trial basis. Joy, from Cotton Tails Farm, and students from the animal team will be looking after them.”

She added: “It’s fantastic that our students are getting this hands-on experience with the goats whilst learning about more eco-friendly land management as part of their course.”