New Lisburn Pizza Crew officially opened by Belfast Giants Scott Conway and Bo Hanson
Ciaran Kelly, founder of Pizza Crew, said: “Pizza Crew are the official pizza sponsors of the Belfast Giants. So, we’re delighted to have two of the star players officially open the Lisburn store.
“Scott and Bo cut the ribbon on the first Pizza Crew store outside of Belfast as well as signing jerseys and posing for photos with ice hockey fans who attended the opening. I am over the moon to hand over the reins of the Lisburn store to the new franchisees.”
The store opening has breathed new life into the Bachelor’s Walk area of Lisburn as well as creating 20 jobs.
“The store has gotten off to an amazing start and business has been steady. We knew there was a need in Lisburn for a pizza offering that provides first class customer service coupled with value for money and of course amazing tasting pizzas and sides.”, said Ciaran.
It is early days, but Ciaran is seeing some trends from Lisburn pizza lovers already.
“The people of Lisburn appear to be meat eaters as the Mighty Meaty Deluxe which has chicken, ham, salami and pepperoni seems to be a popular choice, closely followed by America’s Favourite which has triple pepperoni and extra cheese.
“The favourite sides are garlic bread and breaded mushrooms and we’ve had some orders of vegan cheese pizzas too. The most ordered desserts are the churros with chocolate sauce and the warm chocolate chip cookies.”
The Lisburn location will be used for a variety of pizza-themed enterprises.
Ciaran said: “The ground floor is where the Pizza Crew store is located and upstairs, we’re adding a bespoke training facility and show kitchen where we can work with up-and-coming pizza makers to hone their skills. We’ll also invite schools that have provision for special educational needs to enjoy free pizza making classes once we have the space fully fitted out. And as if that wasn’t enough, we’re creating a podcast studio and we’ll ask people who are passionate about something to come and chat to us.”
Visit www.pizzacrew.co to order or download the Pizza Crew app - call the Andersonstown Road store on 02890 601060, the Antrim Road store on 02896 919676, the Ormeau Road store on 02895 320200 and the Lisburn store on 02892 441159.
