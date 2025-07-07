New luxury hotel on North Coast awarded five stars

David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, with Stephen Meldrum, General Manager of Dunluce Lodge.

DUNLUCE Lodge in Portrush has been awarded five stars by Tourism Northern Ireland’s Quality Grading Scheme, the highest accolade available.

Having opened in February, the hotel is a £16.5 million first-time investment to the region by US owners and investors Links Collection Capital.

It is operated by Valor Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company, which is working in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Overlooking the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush Golf Club, the hotel has 35 suites.

Upon inspection, the bedrooms were found to be spacious and finished to an exceptional standard while the restaurant demonstrated superb interior design.

In addition, staff were found to be friendly and courteous with high levels of hospitality and service provided.

David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is delighted to award Dunluce Lodge a five-star accommodation grading.

“This is a thoroughly well-deserved award, testament to the exceptionally high-quality facilities and services on offer to guests.

“I have no doubt the bespoke hospitality experiences this hotel offers will increase Northern Ireland’s popularity as a destination for the lucrative golf and luxury segments of the tourism market.”

Stephen Meldrum, General Manager of Dunluce Lodge, said: “We are thrilled that Dunluce Lodge has been awarded five stars by Tourism Northern Ireland.

“From the very beginning our intention has been to provide a new level of genuine Irish hospitality on the Causeway Coast and the awarding of five-star status is testament to the exceptional service we provide for our guests in luxurious surroundings.

“Looking ahead, we want to be constantly evolving and setting new standards. We already have exciting plans to further develop our spa offering and complement our packages with a series of wellness experiences. This is just the beginning for Dunluce Lodge.”

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grade of up to five stars.

Further information about the Quality Grading Scheme is available at Tourist Accommodation Quality Grading Scheme