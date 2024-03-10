Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary started his career in North Antrim Turkeys in 1996, then transferred to O’Kane Poultry before moving to G. E. McLarnon and Sons Feed Mill in 1999.

Having worked in several roles within the McLarnon Feeds business, and subsequently Moy Park, Gary is now responsible for the feed milling operation for the Moy Park/Pilgrims business across the UK.

Gary thanked outgoing president, Mr Patrick McLaughlin, for his achievements over the previous year and said that it was an honour to be elected president of NIGTA.

Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association, Immediate Past President, Patrick McLaughlin, right, congratulates Gary McIntyre, the new NIGTA President at their AGM. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Commenting after the meeting, Gary said: “The association has always been a champion for our industry and we represent our members both in agriculture and the wider agri-food industry in Northern Ireland in the many challenges we face.

“We will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders and government departments as we navigate our way through the various agenda points, not surprisingly, the sustainability challenges of carbon and ammonia emissions are a high priority for us.

“Within NIGTA, we have a fantastic team of subject matter experts who represent our members and NI agriculture on all of the key bodies and forums across the industry, and the association will continue to effectively use our voice to ensure Northern Ireland Agriculture is in the best position possible to grow and to produce the highest quality food.”

Mr David O’Connor, Managing Director at Feed Materials Importer, Cefetra, was installed as vice-president for 2024-2025.

Claudine Heron, CEO of W&R Barnett has stood down from the executive in favour of Ben Fraser also of W&R Barnett.

Immediate past president, Patrick McLaughlin, paid tribute to her considerable contribution to NIGTA in the 15 years since her appointment.

Outgoing president, Mr Patrick McLaughlin, reflected on the activities of the association over the past year, where the landscape has been dominated by the sustainability agenda, and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Following on from the passing of the Northern Ireland Climate Change Act in 2022, NIGTA established a Sustainability Committee to focus on the environmental challenges that our local agri-food industry now faces.

The climate change legislation has laid down ambitious targets and NIGTA is committed to working closely with all the stakeholders to help meet these requirements.

In April 2023 NIGTA ran a successful Environmental Footprinting Workshop in Cookstown and the association has also agreed to support The NI Carbon Steering Group.

NIGTA as a member of the NI Business Brexit Working Group, has engaged with politicians, officials, and stakeholders to highlight the practicalities and impacts of proposed measures. NIGTA will continue to press for improved trading links for Northern Ireland within the UK, to Europe and further afield.

Following the AGM, NIGTA hosted its quarterly lunch for members where Ian Stevenson, CEO of the NI Dairy Council, was as the guest speaker.

