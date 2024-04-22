Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The six individuals in the YFCU presidential team are appointed to assist in leading the organisation with a passion for the YFCU, dedication to their 3,500 plus members and a vision for the future.

Welcoming the six members to the team YFCU chief executive officer Gillian McKeown said: “I look forward to seeing the positive attributes and growth that this group will bring to the YFCU.”

Richard Beattie from Finvoy YFC was elected as the new president of the YFCU, with Kristina Fleming taking on the role of deputy president.

The new YFCU team: President, Richard Beattie (Finvoy YFC), deputy president, Kristina Fleming (Ballywalter YFC), vice presidents, Matthew Livingstone (Collone YFC), Rachel Smith (Moycraig YFC), Joyce Allen (Moneymore YFC) and Natalie Burrows (Cappagh YFC). Picture: YFCU

The four positions of vice president went to re-elected members Matthew Livingstone from Collone YFC and Rachel Smith from Moycraig YFC with Joyce Allen from Moneymore YFC and Natalie Burrows from Cappagh YFC taking on the role for the first time.

Shannen Vance from Trillick and District YFC was personally thanked by Richard Beattie for her service as vice president for the past two years and her significant contribution to the organisation was applauded as she stepped down from her official role.