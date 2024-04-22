New presidential team appointed by Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster
The six individuals in the YFCU presidential team are appointed to assist in leading the organisation with a passion for the YFCU, dedication to their 3,500 plus members and a vision for the future.
Welcoming the six members to the team YFCU chief executive officer Gillian McKeown said: “I look forward to seeing the positive attributes and growth that this group will bring to the YFCU.”
Richard Beattie from Finvoy YFC was elected as the new president of the YFCU, with Kristina Fleming taking on the role of deputy president.
The four positions of vice president went to re-elected members Matthew Livingstone from Collone YFC and Rachel Smith from Moycraig YFC with Joyce Allen from Moneymore YFC and Natalie Burrows from Cappagh YFC taking on the role for the first time.
Shannen Vance from Trillick and District YFC was personally thanked by Richard Beattie for her service as vice president for the past two years and her significant contribution to the organisation was applauded as she stepped down from her official role.
Richard told members at the YFCU annual general meeting on Saturday 20th April 2024 about his plans and excitement for his new role and looks forward to working closely with the rest of the presidential team and the staff at the YFCU headquarters.