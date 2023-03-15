Stepping up from vice-president to president is Tim Riley of the Stoneyroyd herd.

A breeder with a 15-year association with the breed and society, Tim runs a beef and sheep hill farm in the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tim said he was “honoured” to take on the role as society president, and hopes to use both his experience and expertise to help the society position the Beef Shorthorn as the preferred choice for beef farming going forward.

Tim Riley is the society's new president.

He commented: “It is important that we, as breeders, continue to develop the Beef Shorthorn as the best and most adaptable choice for modern beef farming.

“My own experience in switching to the Beef Shorthorn has demonstrated what the breed can offer and I am excited to continue helping breeders capitalise on the huge potential offered by the breed as low input replacement cows and as quality beef for the consumer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Beef Shorthorns have the genetics for adaptability to different climates, landscapes, and systems. This has become even more important with economic and climate challenges and with agricultural policy favouring sustainable and regenerative farming.”

Taking on the vice-president’s position is Ross-shire breeder John Scott of the Fearn herd.

John Scott has been elected vice-president. Image: Jim Varney

John has bred Shorthorns for more than 25 years, alongside a commercial suckler herd and pedigree and commercial sheep flocks, as well as an arable enterprise. He brings a great deal of practical experience to the role, as well as a passion for breed promotion and development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Without a doubt we have a breed which can answer many of the questions suckler herd owners are now asking,” John stated. “Whether that be around sustainability, maternal ability, meat quality or forage conversion, Shorthorns have the answers.

“It is a great privilege to take on the role of vice-president and I am excited to be supporting Tim over the next 12 months as he leads the society.”