New programmes on Employability for Graduates

SERC is recruiting graduates for two new Graduate programmes - Digital Marketing and Future Leaders - fully funded through The Flexible Skills Fund from the Department for Economy. Apply online visit www.serc.ac.uk/Grad-Prog-21 Pictured (L-R) SERC graduates Matthew McPherson and Shannen Magee.

Deborah Scott, Flexible Skills Manager at SERC said: “We are delighted to offer Graduate Programmes focussing on Digital Marketing, commencing 20 September for 12 weeks and Future Leaders, commencing 29 September for 24 weeks; Participants receive £150 per week training allowance for the programmes which will be delivered online and combined with a work placement on site or online.”

She added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for graduates to pick up some practical experience and sought-after additional qualifications - OCN Level 4 in Digital Marketing and CMI Level 5 in Leadership and Management – depending on which programme they choose. Participants must hold a Level 5 qualification, HND or above but some programmes may have enhanced criteria.”