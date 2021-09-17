New programmes on Employability for Graduates
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is recruiting graduates for their new Graduate programmes, fully funded through Skill Up - The Flexible Skills Fund from the Department for the Economy.
Deborah Scott, Flexible Skills Manager at SERC said: “We are delighted to offer Graduate Programmes focussing on Digital Marketing, commencing 20 September for 12 weeks and Future Leaders, commencing 29 September for 24 weeks; Participants receive £150 per week training allowance for the programmes which will be delivered online and combined with a work placement on site or online.”
She added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for graduates to pick up some practical experience and sought-after additional qualifications - OCN Level 4 in Digital Marketing and CMI Level 5 in Leadership and Management – depending on which programme they choose. Participants must hold a Level 5 qualification, HND or above but some programmes may have enhanced criteria.”
For full details and to apply online visit www.serc.ac.uk/Grad-Prog-21 or contact Deborah Scott [email protected]