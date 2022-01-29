New Technology Demonstration Farm appointed

Clement Lynch’s 525 ewe farm was appointed as a Sheep Technology Demonstration Farm under the theme of Grassland Management. Clement has a keen interest in maximising the growth and utilisation of grass and is a current member of the Northern Ireland Sheep Programme [NISP]. This Programme is a joint collaboration between CAFRE, Dunbia and the Irish Farmers Journal aimed at improving technical efficiency and sustainability through the adoption of best practice management techniques and using the latest technology available.

The Lynch family farm consists of 60 Ha of grassland and 155 Ha of rough gazing and hill land and a sheep flock of Suffolk/Texel, Mules and Scottish Blackface ewes. Clement uses a range of technologies on his farm including; soil analysis, grass plate meter, EID weighing, Shearwell flock recording, CAFRE nutrient calculator, AgriNet software and Faecal Egg Counting.

Clement Lynch says: “I am really pleased to have been selected as a TDF farmer. I have gained so much over the years from the Northern Ireland Sheep Programme and also from being a member of my local Business Development Group which has enabled me to visit other farms. I am looking forward to hosting farm visits both face to face and online over the months ahead.”

Clement Lynch, one of the new Sheep Grassland Management Technology Demonstration Farmers, pictured with his local CAFRE Adviser, Hannah Doherty.

Details of all the TDFs and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website: Technology Demonstration Farms (TDF) | Farm Business Support - CAFRE

At the moment CAFRE is taking group bookings only by emailing [email protected]

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the European Union fund the Business Development Groups Scheme and the establishment of Technology Demonstration Farms across Northern Ireland under the Innovation Technology Evaluation Demonstration (ITED) Scheme, as part of the Rural Development Programme.