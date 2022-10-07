For sale through Shooter Property Services, this farm holding is located on the Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland, Banbridge, and benefits from extensive road frontage on to the Poyntzpass Road.

The land, which extends to approximately 32 acres, is in grass and also has extensive road frontage on to the Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland.

There is a concrete yard with livestock handling facility. The range of farm outbuildings includes a modern portal frame warehouse, farm store, stone barn with two lean-to stores, corrugated metal hay shed and shuttered concrete stores.

Farm for sale at Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland, County Down. Image: www.shooter.co.uk

You can view the listing here or contact Shooter Property Services, Banbridge, on Tel. 028 4066 2206 for further information.

Farm for sale at Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland, County Down. Image: www.shooter.co.uk

Farm for sale at Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland, County Down. Image: www.shooter.co.uk

Advertisement

Farm for sale at Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland, County Down. Image: www.shooter.co.uk

Farm for sale at Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland, County Down. Image: www.shooter.co.uk

Farm for sale at Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland, County Down. Image: www.shooter.co.uk

Farm for sale at Poyntzpass Road, Loughbrickland, County Down. Image: www.shooter.co.uk

Advertisement